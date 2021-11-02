  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Pandaw Cruises

55 Reviews
4 Awards
Kindat Pandaw

About Pandaw Cruises

Pandaw spearheaded small ship cruising in Asian destinations and one of the only lines offering sailings in remote areas, such as the Upper Chindwin in Myanmar (Burma) and the Upper Mekong in Laos. The line's river vessels replicate the traditional brass and teak ships of the old Irrawaddy Flotilla Company. The line is known for its "go with the flow" vibe.

Find Pandaw Cruises

Cancellation Information

Katha Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Angkor Pandaw
Angkor Pandaw
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mekong Pandaw
Mekong Pandaw
Mekong Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Katha Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
RV Kalaw Pandaw

7 Night
The Lower Ganges RiverDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barrackpore
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mekong Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pandaw Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Pandaw cruise ships?

Pandaw primarily attracts mature and well-traveled people, all sharing a sense of adventure. Most are from the U.S., U.K., Australia and mainland Europe, and friendships develop quickly over shared experiences and the ships' intimate atmosphere.

Do I have to dress up on a Pandaw cruise?

No. The atmosphere is informal and relaxed, and the main requirement is for passengers to dress for comfort. Most people change for dinner, but again the emphasis is on casual rather than chic attire. Layers and long sleeves are needed to sit out on the deck at night.

Is everything free on Pandaw cruises?

Almost. Pandaw offers a mostly inclusive experience -- all bottled water, soft drinks, juices, tea, coffee and locally produced beer and spirits are included. Daily shore excursions (followed by a complimentary shoe cleaning service) and all meals are included in the cruise fares, as well. Wines and imported spirits are available at an additional cost. Tips are also extra.

What are Pandaw’s most popular activities?

From its earliest days, the Pandaw concept has been deeply rooted in discovering local culture and history. Among the most popular activities are the daily briefings, countryside walks, jungle speedboat and ox cart rides, and cultural performances. Onboard cooking demonstrations usually draw an audience but, generally speaking, most passengers prefer to spend their time sitting outside, on the promenade decks relaxing and socializing.

Why go with Pandaw?

  • Ships offer promenade decks with panoramic views.
  • Itineraries feature remote, hard-to-reach destinations.
  • Fares include daily shore excursions.
  • Complimentary (most) beverages, local beer, spirits.

Best for: Adventurous, active travelers interested in exploring remote places

Not for: Big-ship cruisers for whom the ship is the main draw, and anyone with mobility issues

Pandaw Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Appalling Pandaw Experience

A 14-day river cruise on the Ganges from Varanasi to Kolkata aboard a luxury shallow-bottomed river boat with fascinating daily excursions - if only! We had signed up for an "adventurous expedition" and were to... Read More
User Avatar
PJ33

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Fascinating, if at times fraught, cruise through over 2000 years of history.

Pandaw is an excellent company and the Ganges has more to offer in the way of palaces, temples and ancient ruins than any other river in Asia. We knew that the ship would actually be run by an Indian management... Read More
User Avatar
LockeyHill

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

PANDAW Kolkata to Varanasi

Third Pandaw cruise after Irrawaddy & Mekong & very disappointing but we were forewarned after many bad reviews. All 19 pax were return custom & we departed in KATHA PANDAW on one engine which precluded us... Read More
User Avatar
Mick Storrs

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A big disappointment . .

As previous very happy Pandaw clients, when the opportunity arose to cruise the Ganges we jumped at it. Did not comparison shop or explore other options such was our faith in Pandaw. First mistake on our part.... Read More
User Avatar
john39

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

