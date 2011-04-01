The bar system was another failing there was NO table service we had to go to the bar and order and collect the drinks ourselves,Not what one expects on a so called LUXURY cruise.the cruise advertised an OPEN dining room with no allocated seating Why then was a group of passengers allowed to have a reserved table for lunch and dinner,and why when a group of passengers decided to sit at the reserved table were the group taken up stairs to the FORWARD LOUNGE AND SERVED THEIR MEAL THERE?