  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Ponant May 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

May 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Ponant
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

8 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Champlain
Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Soleal

8 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Osaka
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Soleal

8 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Maizuro
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bellot

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2022 Cruises

Carnival May 2022 Cruises

Celebrity May 2022 Cruises

Celebrity May 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2022 Cruises

Princess May 2022 Cruises

Princess May 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2022 Cruises

Seabourn May 2022 Cruises

Seabourn May 2022 Cruises

Silversea May 2022 Cruises

Silversea May 2022 Cruises

Windstar May 2022 Cruises

Windstar May 2022 Cruises

Viking River May 2022 Cruises

Viking River May 2022 Cruises

Uniworld May 2022 Cruises

Uniworld May 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2022 Cruises

Oceania May 2022 Cruises

Oceania May 2022 Cruises

MSC May 2022 Cruises

MSC May 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2022 Cruises

Scenic May 2022 Cruises

Scenic May 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 25th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.