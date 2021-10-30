Cruises from Aqaba
Cruises from Barcelona
Cruises from Bergen
Cruises from Broome
Cruises from Cairns
Cruises from Colon
Cruises from Darwin
Cruises from Dubai
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City
Cruises from Hobart
Cruises from Istanbul
Cruises from Lisbon
Cruises from Mahe
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)
Cruises from Nice
Cruises from Reykjavik
Cruises from Rome
Cruises from St. Malo
Cruises from Ushuaia
Cruises from Cozumel
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 16th, 2021.