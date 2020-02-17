  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cunard Cruises

2,276 Reviews
3 Awards
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

About Cunard Cruises

Cunard Line aims for big-ship luxury with a "Golden Era" feel. Cunard currently comprises three ships -- the 2,691-passenger Queen Mary 2, the flagship of the fleet; the 1,988-passenger Queen Victoria; and the 2,068-passenger Queen Elizabeth -- with a fourth ship set to debut in 2022.

Cancellation Information

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

97 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

63 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

62 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

117 Night
117 Night World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

19 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

21 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

74 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

104 Night
104 Night World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

55 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

81 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Queen Victoria

92 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cunard Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Cunard cruise ships?

Cunard draws an incredibly diverse crowd, with people from all over the world and of all ages. With that said, most passengers come from the U.K., North America, Germany and Japan. The world cruisers who occupy the top cabins are often extremely wealthy, with a fair smattering of celebrities enjoying Queens Grill -- but equally, the entry-level cabins on the shorter cruises attract bargain hunters.

Passengers are mainly couples, although solos are catered for. Cunard is particularly LGBTQ-friendly, too, with plenty of same-gender couples. The age range is mainly over 55, but during school holidays, a lot of families travel. On Queen Mary 2, you'll also find a small subset of people who have chosen the route because there's a kennel onboard for dogs and cats.

Do I have to dress up on a Cunard cruise?

Absolutely. You'd be unlikely to book if you weren't a fan of glamorous black-tie nights. This is a line where tradition triumphs and even a relatively short, eight-night transatlantic crossing may involve three formal nights. Tuxedos or dark suits for men is expected, with women trotting out long dresses and jewels. Even the formal nights are narrowed down with themes like a black-and-white ball.

Gala evenings aside, the dress code is generally "smart," which can be interpreted as stylish but not involving men needing to wear a tie.

Those who really don't want to dress up can still go casual-ish and eat at the buffet on formal nights, but you won't be allowed in any of the lounges or go into the theater for a show.

Is everything free on Cunard cruises?

No. You will need to pay extra for pretty well everything, from bottled water and specialty coffee to Wi-Fi, crew gratuities, specialty dining, shore excursions and drinks, as well as exercise classes and a day pass to use the saunas and steam rooms in the spa.

Dining is included in the cruise fare but which main dining room you're assigned to will vary by what type of cabin you have booked. Also included are evening entertainment and basic tea and coffee at meals.

What are Cunard’s most popular activities?

On sea days, Cunard's ships are famous for its guest speaker program, which features big names from the arts, politics and science scenes. Otherwise, popular activities are pretty traditional -- bridge, dance classes, bingo and pub quizzes in the Golden Lion Pub. There are watercolor painting classes, wine tasting sessions, flower arranging, table tennis and, in the evenings, karaoke. Afternoon tea is a daily ritual rarely missed by most passengers. On Queen Mary 2 the planetarium shows are quite popular as well.

Why go with Cunard?

  • A classic, elegant cruise experience on world-famous ships
  • The only scheduled service across the North Atlantic, between the U.K. and New York
  • Some surprisingly good-value fares, given the elegance of the ships

Best for: Those who enjoy a more formal style of cruising and value the opportunity to learn more about the world through insightful talks

Not for: Anyone looking for a party atmosphere and informal vibe or who enjoys a more modern style of cruising

Cunard Cruises Cruiser Reviews

White Glove Service

I had never been on a curnard cruise before and have been put off by rumours that they are quite formal cruises. However I booked the cruise just a couple of days out before embarktation at a ridiculous price. So... Read More
User Avatar
Traveller01

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Glad I was on for only 6 days

Booked this on board QM2 when the QE's Asian itineraries were all scrapped. Crazy cheap price made this unmissable. Compared to the QM2 this is the inferior ship in almost every single area. The vaunted... Read More
User Avatar
ubu62

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Plus and minus

We chose this cruise as have never been on Cunard before. As it tied in with our time frame, was a good deal and no Princess cruises available, we wanted to experience it. We are Elite Princess travellers with... Read More
User Avatar
Tess27

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing Cruise Line in the time of Covid 19

First time on Cunard, we were supposed to do back to back cruises from Sydney but the New Zealand cruise was cancelled due to the virus. The six day cruise itself was lovely, free from any dramas and we formed... Read More
User Avatar
Traveller25

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

