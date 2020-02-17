Cunard Line aims for big-ship luxury with a "Golden Era" feel. Cunard currently comprises three ships -- the 2,691-passenger Queen Mary 2, the flagship of the fleet; the 1,988-passenger Queen Victoria; and the 2,068-passenger Queen Elizabeth -- with a fourth ship set to debut in 2022.

Not for: Anyone looking for a party atmosphere and informal vibe or who enjoys a more modern style of cruising

Best for: Those who enjoy a more formal style of cruising and value the opportunity to learn more about the world through insightful talks

On sea days, Cunard's ships are famous for its guest speaker program, which features big names from the arts, politics and science scenes. Otherwise, popular activities are pretty traditional -- bridge, dance classes, bingo and pub quizzes in the Golden Lion Pub. There are watercolor painting classes, wine tasting sessions, flower arranging, table tennis and, in the evenings, karaoke. Afternoon tea is a daily ritual rarely missed by most passengers. On Queen Mary 2 the planetarium shows are quite popular as well.

Dining is included in the cruise fare but which main dining room you're assigned to will vary by what type of cabin you have booked. Also included are evening entertainment and basic tea and coffee at meals.

No. You will need to pay extra for pretty well everything, from bottled water and specialty coffee to Wi-Fi, crew gratuities, specialty dining, shore excursions and drinks, as well as exercise classes and a day pass to use the saunas and steam rooms in the spa.

Those who really don't want to dress up can still go casual-ish and eat at the buffet on formal nights, but you won't be allowed in any of the lounges or go into the theater for a show.

Gala evenings aside, the dress code is generally "smart," which can be interpreted as stylish but not involving men needing to wear a tie.

Absolutely. You'd be unlikely to book if you weren't a fan of glamorous black-tie nights. This is a line where tradition triumphs and even a relatively short, eight-night transatlantic crossing may involve three formal nights. Tuxedos or dark suits for men is expected, with women trotting out long dresses and jewels. Even the formal nights are narrowed down with themes like a black-and-white ball.

Passengers are mainly couples, although solos are catered for. Cunard is particularly LGBTQ-friendly, too, with plenty of same-gender couples. The age range is mainly over 55, but during school holidays, a lot of families travel. On Queen Mary 2, you'll also find a small subset of people who have chosen the route because there's a kennel onboard for dogs and cats.

Cunard draws an incredibly diverse crowd, with people from all over the world and of all ages. With that said, most passengers come from the U.K., North America, Germany and Japan. The world cruisers who occupy the top cabins are often extremely wealthy, with a fair smattering of celebrities enjoying Queens Grill -- but equally, the entry-level cabins on the shorter cruises attract bargain hunters.

