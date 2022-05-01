  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

AmaWaterways May 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

May 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
AmaWaterways
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
AmaMagna
AmaMagna (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSerena
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena
AmaSiena (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaSiena

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMagna
AmaMagna (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaMagna

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
AmaLyra

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMora

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaDouro

7 Night
Enticing DouroDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaViola

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaDolce

7 Night
Taste Of BordeauxDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Medieval TreasuresDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaDante

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMagna

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaViola

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2022 Cruises

Carnival May 2022 Cruises

Celebrity May 2022 Cruises

Celebrity May 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2022 Cruises

Princess May 2022 Cruises

Princess May 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2022 Cruises

Seabourn May 2022 Cruises

Seabourn May 2022 Cruises

Silversea May 2022 Cruises

Silversea May 2022 Cruises

Windstar May 2022 Cruises

Windstar May 2022 Cruises

Viking River May 2022 Cruises

Viking River May 2022 Cruises

Uniworld May 2022 Cruises

Uniworld May 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2022 Cruises

Oceania May 2022 Cruises

Oceania May 2022 Cruises

MSC May 2022 Cruises

MSC May 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2022 Cruises

Ponant May 2022 Cruises

Ponant May 2022 Cruises

Scenic May 2022 Cruises

Scenic May 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 25th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.