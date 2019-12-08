  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
AmaWaterways Cruises

700 Reviews
14 Awards
AmaKristina ship exterior

About AmaWaterways Cruises

Premium river cruise line offers solid inclusions, more active shore excursions than most, as well as wine theme cruises.

Find AmaWaterways Cruises

Cancellation Information

AmaMagna
AmaMagna (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLucia
AmaLucia (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaLucia

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaPrima
AmaPrima
AmaPrima

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaPrima

10 Night
Rhine & Moselle DelightsDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLucia

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Rhine & Moselle SplendorsDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Luxembourg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSiena

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLyra

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMora

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSiena

7 Night
Captivating Rhine Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSiena

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMora

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSiena

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMora

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMora

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSonata

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLyra

7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSonata

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaWaterways Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on AmaWaterways cruise ships?

Most passengers are North Americans, though a good share come from Australia and the U.K. Most are in the 50-plus range, and are well-educated and active. AmaWaterways attracts solo travelers and couples, and recent ships draw families and multigenerational groups with stateroom designs accommodating multiple passengers.

Do I have to dress up on a AmaWaterways cruise?

A little bit, particularly in Europe where, in general, the dress code is country club casual, with cruisers turning up the notch a bit for the captain's night and farewell dinner, showing up dressed as they would be for a fine restaurant.

In Southeast Asia, the line urges cruisers to travel lighter with smart casual clothing for the welcome and farewell dinners, and in Africa the rule is casual throughout.

Is everything free on AmaWaterways cruises?

In all destinations, AmaWaterways offers free Wi-Fi, coffee, tea and bottled water, and in Europe, Vietnam and Cambodia, a complimentary shore excursion is provided in each port. In Africa all excursions are included in the fare.

On all European river cruises (except Portugal), there is complimentary sparkling wine and juices at breakfast, and beer, soft drinks and unlimited wines at lunch and dinner, plus a cocktail hour with complimentary wine, beer and spirits. These same cruises provide free bikes and helmets for independent use in port.

In Vietnam and Cambodia, cruisers have complimentary soft drinks, juices, house brand spirits, local beers, filtered coffee and tea during the cruise, with free flowing wine with lunch and dinner onboard and bottled water, replenished daily.

In Africa complimentary wine and beer is served with all lunch and dinners onboard.

Gratuities, laundry, spa and beauty services and some shore excursions carry an additional fee, as do premium alcoholic beverages and drinks outside of meal times.

What are AmaWaterways’s most popular activities?

The destinations visited are the main draw for cruises on an Ama sailing, and passengers take advantage of shore excursions that range from Gentle to Active Walker groups; there's even a concentrated Late Starter option for people who want to sleep in but still see key tour highlights. In Europe there are also guided bicycle and hiking tours in some cities along the way.

While sailing, wine tastings and lectures draw a crowd, and when nothing is on the schedule, cruisers are just as happy to relax on deck or in the lounge and watch the scenery go by or read. Some afternoons local cultural groups come onboard to perform and share their heritage.

AmaWaterways has found that many of its passengers want active pursuits onboard, so the line established a wellness program onboard. Passengers do relax in the lounges, but they also show up for stretch sessions, yoga, cardio/core strengthening, resistance band workouts and circuit training.

There are quite a few reasons to be in your stateroom, too; the line's Entertainment-On-Demand system not only provides high-speed internet access but also movies, music and English language TV stations.

Why go with AmaWaterways?

  • River cruises in Europe, Africa and Asia
  • Semi-inclusive cruise fares
  • Some ships have family-friendly cabins

Best for: Wine-lovers, foodies, wellness enthusiasts and families

Not for: Travelers who depend on wheelchairs

AmaWaterways Cruises Cruiser Reviews

a wonderful cruise on Rhine and Mosel

Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel.... Read More
User Avatar
wuppis

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in... Read More
User Avatar
MD101112

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Last Minute Solo Traveler

Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year... Read More
User Avatar
boricuaslc

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Christmas gift

We flew into Zurich, Switzerland for the first 2 nights on our own and had a driver transport us to Basel, Switzerland where the AmaStella was waiting. We were told you could check in early and leave luggage but... Read More
User Avatar
merrychristmas2019

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

