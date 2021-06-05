AIDA Cruises, Germany's largest cruise line, emphasizes an active, ultra-casual cruise experience. AIDA passengers tend to be young, active and out to have fun.

Everything onboard an AIDA cruise is about relaxing and having fun. Among the most popular activities are theme parties, live bands, laser shows, sporting activities, scuba diving and cookery classes. The ships' large spas are also popular with cruisers and the ocean-facing sauna is a big selling point (it's German/Scandinavian style, so no swimsuits).

No. Cruise fares include meals in select buffet restaurants, your accommodations, gratuities and wine and beer with meals. You'll pay extra for specialty dining (the only way to have waiter service at the table), spa treatments, some exercise classes, activities like cookery classes, cocktails at all times, and beer and wine outside of meals.

Most definitely not; everything about these ships is casual. There is no evening dress code other than a request for no shorts in the restaurants. By day, there's even a naturist sunbathing area on one of the more secluded decks.

Virtually every passenger on an AIDA ship is from a German-speaking country; you'll struggle if you don't speak German. Passengers are at the younger end of the cruising spectrum and are looking for a relaxed, unstructured environment and lively nightlife. There are plenty of families onboard during school holidays.

AIDA Prima Western Mediterranean Of course you have seen these outrageous looking ships with eyes and a huge kiss mouth right on the bow, and you might be a little curious to find out what on earth it's about. I...

Today we came back from the cruise on Aida Perla. We had 7 days cruise starting from Hamburg. It was our third cruise. Two previous were on Italian ships. The first on Costa Fascinoza and the second on MSC Precioza....

I had experience on Costa and NCL before this cruise. So, I was comparing with that lines. We decided to choose Aida this time as we wanted to experience German style cruising and found a good price for...

The boat is new so everything is clean and well maintained, it is large and very little frequented, it has a large gym, many shops and the service of the tankers in the bars is very good. There are no burdens and at...

