  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Find Cruises

We found you 11,149 cruises

Find Cruises

We found you 11,149 cruises

Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

17 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

484 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Bermuda - New York

3,067 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short

2,059 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Alaska - Seattle

2,082 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy

3,698 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy

3,698 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bermuda - Boston

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York

3,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,477 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy

2,853 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

2,155 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy

3,698 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.