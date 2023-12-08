I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
I thought the ship was wonderful.however the entertainment on board left a sour taste in my mouth, they have their own onboard busker, who was rubbish to be fair, Frankie was a good singer, but the Triptonic group i was not impressed with. Our Cabin was outside with a window which i was impressed with, as the size is decent as well, and the walk in wardrobe was a great idea, all ships should have ...
This was an extremely disappointing cruise. The boat is much older and the passengers where not friendly at all. The staff where friendly for the most part but we where turned away for dinners that we paid for because we did not dress fancy enough for their standards. Some of the staff made fun of my outfits and specifically my hats which fueled the guests prejudice. They where bot really very ...
We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the Canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised.
The balcony cabin was spacious, but sadly showing its age over the seven days. The steward Teo was excellent keeping the cabin immaculate.
The buffet fared much better food was hot and plentiful with courteous and pleasant staff, but at times it was the rugby scrum. We were ...
The ports in Morocco attracted me as we had never been anywhere like that before. The shore excursions did not meet our needs so we went elsewhere. The cabin steward did not seem to be on the same ship with us as she seemed to have no idea what was expected of her. The food in the MDR was far below standard. I had trouble fining something on the menu that I wanted to eat many nights. The ...
main dining room service was excellent. Food was just ok. there were options every day for grilled salmon and chicken. steak looked burnt and very thin. menu was not very exciting. one night's options included duck, lobster, beef wellington, and lamb. other nights not as exciting. servers were excellent and very accommodating. wine steward very helpful and ready to assist us every night. cabin ...
The itinerary was the main draw for booking this cruise. We were not disappointed. For the most part, port to city transportation was explained in advance and easy to understand.
The ship does feel a little older and worn with some minor maintenance issues to be addressed.
We appreciated the high-quality food in both the main dining room and the buffet. The cruise didn’t feel full, and we ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...