Review for Norwegian Spirit to South Pacific
Sail Date: May 2022
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Junior Suite
Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)
Traveled with children
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior
Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean Suite
Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Seven Seas Navigator to South Pacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View