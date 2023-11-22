I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
This ship is very old and outdated. Poor condition, rust on bathroom wall and the balcony area. The interior was old and worn out and not very appealing as it was dark and dreary. While inside the ship during the day you felt like it was nightime. the food was just average with limited places to eat lunch or breakfast. The entertainment was just so-so and limited for a long 16 day cruise. The ...
This was our 4th Norweigan ship and cruise. Out of 20 cruises sailed this was the worst ship we have ever been on. The venues for the shows were small, the layout of the ship was noisy, and the food was cold or overdone, more often than not. The entertainment was repeated and not that great of quality. A large casino , but prices of buyins were high so tables sat empty a lot. Speciality ...
We chose this cruise because it was a great price and we loved the ports prior to the transatlantic crossing. Here are some bullet points of our disappointment:
When I entered my stateroom there was duct tape on the vent in the shower room and the toilet room.
There was lots of rust all around the ship, including our balcony.
There were ceiling tiles falling down in one of ...
This cruise visited Greece,Spain ,Portugal ,Italy and 7 perfect days crossing the Atlantic. Based on reviews here we were both lowering our expectations. It was a GREAT experience!
The island P is in fine shape. We love the old school classic look and feel....Yea, like me, showing her age a little but spotlessly maintained (unlike me!) The covered pool area is great and comfortable to ...
Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises.
Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
This was our first trip on Norwegian Gem, but not first on NCL. We booked for the itinerary which originally included Turkey, Israel, Greece, Egypt, Sicily and Italy (Naples and Rome). Sadly, we were unable to visit Israel due to war with Hamas. We were pleased with the substitutions of Crete and Cyprus, having never visited either island before.
Ship and crew: We've been on several ...