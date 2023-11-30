  • Newsletter
France Cruises for the Disabled Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
6,771 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6,771 France Cruises for the Disabled Reviews

Worst Cruise Ever

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Poesia

Rockstar7
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Good Stops, Horrible Food and Program

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Island Princess

Bartok777
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I decided to do this 14 day cruise with my family from Fort Lauderdale stopping at 8 ports. Ship was nice, Onboarding was great. Room service was ok. The restaurant dining was quite good. However, the buffet was absolutely horrendous. Almost every day, the menu was limited and boring. Food looked recycled... dry or overcooked, unappetizing, bad smell. Fruits were sour or tasted rotten... melon ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

14 days, 8 Islands, 4 days at sea. A perfect cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Emerald Princess

Tuco Benedicto Pacifico
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What I loved about this cruise was that almost everybody on the ship were 55 or older. No kids and families took this two-week cruise in December. The weather was great. The ship atmosphere was relaxed. Our staff were friendly and attentive. I engaged with most people I came in contact with, asking them how many cruises they have been on, and of course where are they from. (Most everybody ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Transatlantic culinary delight

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Blakious
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

Amazing Experience on the Crystal Serenity

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

Rick505
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Rick505, We are overjoyed to hear about your experience aboard the Serenity! At Crystal, we strive to surpass your expectations and show you the remarkable service you deserve. From our...

Sail Date: December 2023

GREAT IDEA...........sick ending!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle. Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Great Time with a Hardworking Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

CRay8323
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Deserves to be called a CRUISE SHIP

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Gem

DIDISEVEN
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Celebrity fails on all accounts

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

SH&GH
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Charges to my credit card do not match what was online on the ship. Further, we ran into the couple who dined with us on the ship at the airport and found out that they had the norovirus during the cruise and were allowed to come to dinner. On last few days both my husband and I were feeling under the weather and I came home sick with the flu or something. This was irresponsible of the cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

