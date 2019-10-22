  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Canada & New England Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
3115 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,115 Canada & New England Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Shakedown Cruise

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
DiveMaster
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Zaandam has returned to service after a year+ absence short staffed and provisioned. About 20 short in the kitchen, 2 in photography and stretched thin on cabin stewards, future cruise staff, and etc. As others have mentioned, gone are dinner theme nights, surf and turf, ice sculptures, live music at diner, the after dinner mint station (aka the traditional HAL level of dining). Service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Suite

After two years, still not quite ready

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
9025ron
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Boarding in Fort Lauderdale,where we live, was easy. Used the Verifly app which was a little difficult to figure out. We were underway on time to Boston, we have been on this ship several times before and like the smaller size. Immediately noticed maintenance items such as broken wooden trim around one of the hot tubs which was also closed, sound and picture quality of TV in cabin (80's looking ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Fall Foliage Cruise

Review for Regal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Owl1026
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Download and complete the Ocean Medallion ahead of time makes embarkation and disembarkation at all ports a breeze. The Regal Princess is beautiful and well maintained. Crew and staff were very pleasant and helpful. Salute to Caption Tim for a relatively smooth ride during a major storm that kept us from docking at St John !!! Regal Rock Orchestra was amazing ! Tours were well organized and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Not our best Princess cruise but was OK.

Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
LouCoop
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the ports. Unfortunately we had to skip Newport because of high winds, not any fault of Princess. Most ports we did on our own and the ones were we chose excursions were fine. There were 2 sea days were we had ¨not so bad weather¨(the rest of the cruise was pretty cold). We hoped that there would be a good movie on Lido deck but no it was only football games and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Quebec to Florida and the Caribbean.

Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
vcoral
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to do the East coast Fall colors cruise. This was the last cruise of the season, which led to a second cruise of the Caribbean. Stopped at most of the main east coast cities. Bar Harbor, Nova Scotia, Boston, NYC, etc.. Quebec was a wonderful place to start. We stayed there for 4 days before boarding the cruise and had great food and a great time. Quebec is a French speaking area, however ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

OVERALL DISAPPOINTED

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
sfd 523
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and i sailed on the anthem for the second time on a cruise to new england and canada. We were both disappointed this time with most everything on the ship especially the food. The food quality in both the specialty restaurants and the dining room were less than average. We ate in chops 3 times and once in jamies and were for the most part disappointed. We had a balcony room in what i ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Both handicapped or seniors look out for this cruise and do not take it!!!

Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
redsix6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First off there was nothing to do unless you are a trivia person and you need another useless bag or wine stopper that gives free advertising for the princess line. The Caribbean Princes was dirty my room had used bandages stuck to the balcony door handle. The computer system allowed my computer to get three viruses and even if you want to use your own server then leave your computer at home they ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Good trip!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
skyrock
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I read many reviews before this trip. There are couple things I didn't know until I got in the ship. - the ship only provides hair shampoo & conditioner & body soap in the same bottle, and one bar soap. There is no hand lotion. Since we washed hands many times a day so really need to have hand lotion. - the bed in my cabin wasn't good. My husband and I got back ache when waking up in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Silversea never disappoints

Review for Silver Whisper to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Grandnine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After having been on 4 Silversea cruises, we chose the Canada and New England cruise at this time to be able to sail into NYC. It was a thrilling experience! We have sailed on the Wind, the Spirit (twice), and the Cloud. Each cruise was excellent. We loved the small-sized ship, and the crew was exceptional. The personalized service of Silversea, from the butler to the maitre ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 1

Dirty room, child-size beds, bad food

Review for Silver Whisper to Canada & New England

User Avatar
RonOhio
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because Bridge at Sea was holding a bridge event, the bridge was fine- the ship was a huge disappointment. The interior spaces are old and tired, wear and stains on every surface. The room was tiny, we knew that, but we didn't know that the beds weren't full sized, the brochure said "queen-sized", instead they were shorter and narrower than standard beds. Nice quality linens, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

