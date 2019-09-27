  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Europe - British Isles & Western Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Expensive ferry boat, not a cruise

Review for Midnatsol to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
catkim2020
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Traveled with children

Underwhelmed and won’t be doing again!!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Lost in bruge
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as a toe in the water before booking the transatlantic cruise. It was a complete disappointment, things we didn’t consider or were misinformed about by the Cunard booking line...no planetarium, the iconic afternoon tea, only on the second day despite boarding a 1pm and it was a “bun fight”, first come first served. You have to find your own seats, this encouraged a sharp ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

A little disappointed

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Pinksian1981
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We booked this cruise 18 months ago as it was an excellent price and it was booked as our first ever cruise (we actually managed to fit in two before we went in the end) The ship was beautiful. Lots of wood and Art Deco style, very classic as you would expect. Our stateroom was nice but no nicer than what we had experienced with Princess or P&O earlier this year. The food was nice but ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

European Adventure

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Scloud11
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We found Explorer of the Seas to be as nice as when we first sailed on her 3 years ago on an Alaskan cruise. In fact, we found the service and food to be even better! The ship is kept immaculately clean. We were surprisingly assigned the same balcony cabin, 8280, from our Alaskan cruise which is mid ship and a perfect spot. The only disappointment was in picking this particular cruise, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

EXCELLENT CRUISE- SHAME ABOUT RIP OFF SHUTTLE CHARGE

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GILLCOX
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had not been to Hamburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Felt it was a good way to see these destinations. Apart from the drizzly weather, which was expected at this time of the year, they were very interesting places. Embarkation at Southampton was extremely easy, onboard very quickly and cabin and luggage available within hour. We had inside cabin 8673, very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

The ship was great, but don't go on this trip!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Zmonster8u
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was nice, people were great. Dining room dinner menu disappointed and we ate in the windjammer most nights. When we did eat in the dining room, it was good. The ship was on the small side, but it doesn't need to be bigger with ports so close together and one cruise day. First port, Hamburg Germany on a Sunday. All stores are closed on Sundays, forget shopping. Are you serious ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Very disapointing

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
gtgarcia
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are C&A members, and we've sailed with RC over 10 times. So by no means we are "rookies". Granted this was a charter cruise, but we expected the service to be RC quality. Boy were we wrong. There is an extreme lack of personnel in the general public area. Starting with the Windjammer, the food was mediocre at its best. There were no personnel going around tables to offer drinks from the bar. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Coughing cruise

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
sundaycruzin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our cruise got off to a terrible start when Delta airlines cancelled our flight, and we got to play catch up to the boat on our own. We missed Paris, 1 of the main reasons for choosing this little taste of Europe cruise. NCL customer service stinks before, during and even after the cruise. The ship and its workers all genuinely seemed better about service, but now looking back on the whole, it is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Iceland and Mystical Fjords

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
richvon
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Norwegian Spirit - “Iceland and Mystical Fjords “ - Sept 2019. Accompanied by my wife and son. We booked this cruise mostly because of Iceland (never been), but was also pleased to hopefully re-visit Norway, Amsterdam, and Ireland. With all the changes and cancellations we were certainly disappointed and frustrated, but honestly I can’t fault the crew nor the ship. The news articles were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews to the British Isles & Western Europe on Other Cruise Ships
MSC Cruises MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the British Isles & Western Europe
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Sunshine Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the British Isles & Western Europe
Royal Caribbean International Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the British Isles & Western Europe
Holland America Line Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the British Isles & Western Europe
P&O Cruises Azura Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the British Isles & Western Europe
