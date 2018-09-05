  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Arctic Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.7
Poor
29 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 29 Arctic Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

NCL -- Frustrating, Stressful, Debilitating Cruise

Review for Norwegian Star to Arctic

User Avatar
briangdg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My partner and I chose this NCL rather expensive cruise because half of the 11-day cruise time was to be spent in Greenland. When we were checking in at the cruise terminal at Reykjavík, we got our first unpleasant surprise of the cruise, The Captain had cancelled all the Greenland ports and was taking the ship to Norway before heading back to Iceland for the last 4 days of the cruise. If we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Missed two ports due to wind, but cruise was delightful

Review for Island Princess to Arctic

User Avatar
Arnie81
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two of the ports (Haugesund and Lerwick) were missed due to high winds. But our purpose for the cruise was to visit Iceland, and those ports were great! Food was average and service was great. Arriving without luggage from flight was annoying but the ship tried hard to accommodate our situation. The transition from COVID-intensive to normal cruising is happening slowly and still impacts ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

All confidence lost and will never travel with Hurtigruten again

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Fatgerbil
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We made a booking in November 2016 to travel through the North West Passage with Hurtigruten because of our interest in the history associated with this remote area. We had travelled with Hurtigruten before; doing the classic Norwegian coastal voyage, and had enjoyed that (apart from eye watering bar prices). The journey booked was titled “The Northwest Passage: In the Wake of Great Explorers ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Northwest Passage in the Wake of the Explorers

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Jhelen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We joined MS Fram on the !0th of September for a cruise advertised as the Northwest Passage In the Wake of the Great Explorers. As a result of ice conditions only 4 days of the 14 day voyage bore any relationship to the advertised itinerary and 3 of those days were in Greenland that was not the main objective in any case. Although Hurtigruten was not responsible for the ice conditions they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Dismal failure due to misinformation about ability to achieve itinerary

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
CFC2204
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to follow In the “Footsteps of famous explorers through the North West Passage” as the itinerary advertised. I live in the area where Sir John Franklin was born and have followed his story for many years so this would be a trip of a lifetime to follow in his wake and also that of other famous mariners. Saw the full,page advert in weekend papers from ROL Cruises who declare themselves to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

"Northwest Passage - in the wake of the Great Explorers". AVOID !

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Trade Wind
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For the first time, in August/September 2018, Hurtigruten ran two cruises to the Canadian Arctic on Fram, advertised as “Northwest Passage - in the wake of the Great Explorers”. The two cruises were mirror images of each other: the first was planned to start in Greenland, cross the Davis Straight to Lancaster Sound, cruise through part of the Northwest Passage to Cambridge Bay on Victoria Island, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Against travelling with Hurtigruten

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Barry Clarke
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

To participate in Hurtigruten's "Ultimate Voyage - Through the Northwest Passage - in the Wake of the Great Explorers" aboard the MS Fram. AGAINST TRAVELLING WITH HURTIGRUTEN For over 100 years, Hurtigruten have provided an excellent coastal ferry service along the coast of Norway and from our own experience, we would agree. But over recent years, they have expanded to operating adventure ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Blocked by Ice

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
jonikal
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

This was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience; sailing east-bound through the Northwest Passage to Kangerlussuaq in Greenland. Unfortunately, instead, it turned out to be a huge disappointment as ice conditions prevented the Fram from its planned itinerary. While we were understandably disappointed at the NW PASSAGE cancellation due to the prevailing ice conditions,  it was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Not The North West Passage

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Afaj27
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime booked 2 years in advance for a special occasion turned into a total disappointment and a waste of money. The purpose of the trip was to travel in the footsteps of the great explorers visiting along the way all the historical sites associated with these early explorers, our trip was supposed to start in Cambridge Bay exiting Canada at Pond Inlet ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

The good, the bad and the ugly

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
explorergirl25
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We've travelled several times before on Fran and have always loved the ship, but we're less enamoured this time. First, the good. The crew are amazing. They work so hard and are so professional. Many do more than one job and work really long hours, but they are unfailingly cheerful and friendly, welcoming you back like a long lost friend. There were major problems in their cruise (documented ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

