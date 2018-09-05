Review for Norwegian Star to Arctic

My partner and I chose this NCL rather expensive cruise because half of the 11-day cruise time was to be spent in Greenland. When we were checking in at the cruise terminal at Reykjavík, we got our first unpleasant surprise of the cruise, The Captain had cancelled all the Greenland ports and was taking the ship to Norway before heading back to Iceland for the last 4 days of the cruise. If we had ...