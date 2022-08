Review for Norwegian Jade to Eastern Mediterranean

Embarkation: The process began, first tent show vaccine cards, passports, and covid test results taken in Greece. They told us that we had retake the test at the port since it was not from the last 24 hours. The web site said 3 days before allowed for international cruises. So, they noted this was good to get through their line, but still had to take a test. NCL had taken the Greece required ...