This ship's food will never stack up against the diverse offerings and celebrity chefs of a large cruise ship, but that's hardly the point when expedition cruising. Menu offerings can range from the luxury of foie gras or chateaubriand during special dinners such as the Captain's welcome dinner to the somewhat eccentric, such as chilled papaya soup for lunch, or oily kippers for breakfast in a cheery nod to the ship's U.K. connections. When kitchen staff are seen bartering for lobsters in lively fashion with outrigger-bound locals, or drive miles during an island stop to score local fruit to feature on the buffet, a multitude of culinary sins can be forgiven in favor of expeditionary adventure.

The Restaurant (Deck 2): Able to accommodate all passengers in a single sitting if needed, The Restaurant is generally the quieter option for dining on warm-weather voyages except for special nights taking place here exclusively, or in wet weather. On cold-weather itineraries, it is the dining center of the ship.

Breakfast comes in the form of a continental buffet, with hot food to order: think bacon, eggs and sausage, or eggs Benedict. Lunch has various salads and desserts laid out, plus a choice of two or three dishes such as a Reuben sandwich or fish and chips; this is often supplemented by special treats such as a sushi spread or a barbecue. Dinner is a la carte, with appetizers, salad, soup, main course and dessert all listed and available. The dishes themselves vary widely depending on the itinerary, but might include baked beef Wellington, fish with tropical salsa or pan-fried hearts of palm with a mushroom fondue in filo pastry, as an example of a vegetarian option.

Several choices of wine and beer are included and most diets can be catered for, with a lighter option such as grilled salmon, chicken or minute steak always offered on the menu too.

Caledonian Lounge (Deck 3): This is the spot to catch afternoon tea offerings such as savory nibbles, and special dessert nights such as Cherries Jubilee or Chocolate Madness, as well as 24/7 coffee and tea.

Lido Deck (Deck 5): With breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that are nearly identical to the Restaurant, the Lido Deck is a great choice on a balmy night. The 2016 refurbishment lengthened the undercover section of the deck to better protect against inclement weather.