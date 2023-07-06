Being on a smaller vessel, whether you feel the movement of the ocean will vary greatly depending on the position of your cabin on the ship; passengers prone to seasickness should stick to the midship cabins, as the rooms at the front of the ship can experience serious motion at times.

Zegrahm Expeditions sometimes offers sailings with a number of cabins with no added single supplement, although these do book up very quickly and way in advance of sailings. There are no connecting cabins.

Bathrooms received attention in the 2016 refurbishment to match the solid standard on the rest of the ship. Generous shelving ensuring plenty of space for belongings, a comfortable shower and impressive water pressure are all highlights, as well as quality Molton Brown products and a towel warming rack. The water is treated and drinkable, although sometimes with a chlorine taste. There is a metal drink bottle provided to avoid the use of eco-unfriendly bottled water, in line with Zegrahm's pro-conservation message.

There are six cabin categories available onboard.

Category 1: These are situated on Deck 2 (Castle Deck) and are among the largest suites on the ship at 240 square feet. Bathrooms have showers, and ocean views are via three portholes.

Category 2: Located on Deck 3 (Caledonian Deck), these 230-square-foot suites feature large picture windows and corner bathtubs in the bathrooms.

Category 3: On Deck 4 (Promenade Deck), these midship cabins are sized 220 square feet, and have either a shower or bath/shower combo, and have a picture window only.

Category 4: Also on Deck 4, these cabins are the same size as Category 3 cabins but provide direct access to the deck outside via a heavy sliding-glass door and have a very spacious walk-in wardrobe.

Category 5: These two forward cabins on Deck 4 offer 240 square feet, corner bathtubs in the bathroom and two portholes facing the front of the ship along with a sliding door on the side to access the deck outside.

Category 6: Offering the only private balconies on the ship, these cabins are up on Deck 5 (Bridge Deck) and each occupies 215 square feet inside, and 45 square feet of balcony.