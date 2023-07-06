Originally one of eight 1980s-built luxury Renaissance Cruises ships, it passed through various hands under the name of Hebridean Spirit until it came under the ownership of Noble Caledonia, which merged with Australian tour company APT, and is regularly chartered by Zegrahm. A December 2016 refurbishment saw all carpets, cabin furnishings and even some wall paneling and outdoor deck coverings on the top deck replaced. This refurb gives the ship a freshly fitted-out and refreshed, but still classically decorated feel that stands up pretty well against newer, glitzier ships in the expedition cruising game.

Caledonian Sky is not a ship with multiple entertainment diversions or activities. The vessel is small enough that dining happens at single, set times, and activities are organized for passengers as a group with only minor deviations such as a choice between snorkeling and diving. However, the intimate ambience also allows the friendly crew to really personalize their service, enhancing the ship's charming "low-key luxury" feel. Expect for most of the staff to know your name within days – it's that kind of ship. Although the cabins are certainly comfortable enough to spend quality time in them, the social vibe encouraged especially during briefings and mealtimes means that your cruise mates do not remain strangers for long. This is a real highlight, especially for single travelers and social butterflies, although cruisers wishing for a more anonymous experience are bound to feel a touch uncomfortable in this environment. The ship may be stylishly appointed, but the mood is anything but standoffish.

Passengers are invited and perhaps even expected to make the most of all opportunities presented to them; being an expedition ship, additions and changes to the itinerary can happen in a somewhat off-the-cuff fashion, and adaptability and a sense of adventure are important -- for example, spending an afternoon taking some sun on a deserted island can turn into a turtle hatchery site discovery, while a village chief's invitation to share in a dance or a sports day can transform a half-day visit into a full-day party, necessarily changing the next day's sailing schedule. Zegrahm crew work hard to create an easygoing, inclusive atmosphere that does well to mesh passengers together into a cohesive travel group, with much in common to talk about over afternoon drinks.