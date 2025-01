Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

My husband and I just returned from the Wind Surf cruise RT Rome with stops in Sicily, Malta, Lipari, and the Amalfi coast. We are in our 60s,70s with over 25 cruises. This was our first Windstar cruise and we enjoyed it very much. I put it down as one of my top 3 cruises and we have done the mass market (Celebrity, NCL, Royal in suites) as well as Seabourn, Viking, Oceania, Azamara, and ...