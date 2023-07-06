There's a similar color palette running through all cabins, with muted shades of cream, and stylish soft furnishings in royal blue and cream. The overall feel is that cabins are smart and well presented. They feel light and airy and, though they may not be large, you don't feel short of space. All cabins contain twin or double beds that are supremely comfy, with mattress toppers, luxury bedding and attractive pillows. They also have a marble-top dressing table/desk and chair with large mirror, a double wardrobe and plenty of drawer storage space by the dressing table.

Cabins are fitted with the latest entertainment technology, including large LG flat-screen televisions, featuring all of the usual news channels -- CNN, BBC World and Sky News -- plus Sky Sports News, a range of multi-language channels and two movie channels that tend to show one new release and two classics every day. There's also a DVD player and a Bose sound system in all cabins, along with a hair dryer, telephone, safe (though it does not accommodate laptop computers) and a mini-bar stocked with soft drinks and for-fee alcohol, and snacks that can be found in a side drawer, next to the mini-bar.

Although bathrooms aren't particularly spacious, they don't feel cramped and serve their purpose well. They feature a toilet, sink and shower with shower curtain. There's some storage space around the sink area, including a shelf and a small hanging shelf in the shower. All cabins feature L'Occitane toiletries, including a large bar of soap and mini bottles of shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and body lotion. Toiletries are restocked as existing ones start to get low. There's a low-level waste bin below the sink, a magnifying mirror and a container filled with cotton balls and swabs, plus a handy shower cap for when you want to keep your hair dry. All cabins feature Windstar's soft signature toweling robes. We found lighting better in the bathroom than in the rest of the cabin.

Windstar does not offer -- nor does it promote -- any fully accessible cabins onboard. If you are a wheelchair user, you will need to book one of the ship's two Bridge Suites, which provide wheelchair access with a wider door, though no roll-in showers. If you can't negotiate stairways, be careful not to book a midship room on either Deck 1 or Deck 2. There are watertight doors on those floors that are closed when the ship gets underway or when it's entering a port, and people in midship cabins cannot get to the elevator bank during this time.

Deck 3 suites feature sofas that fold out to make a bed and are considered suitable for families. There's also a central curtain within the cabin that can be closed to give added privacy on each side.

Ocean-view: Most of the ship's cabins measure 188 square feet and fall into the Standard Stateroom category. Beds can be split into a twin configuration or pushed together to create a standard double bed. Space around the beds can feel on the tight side, especially when beds are in a twin configuration.

Standard Staterooms feature two porthole windows, which don't let in a ton of light. However, cabins don't feel dark or confined, helped by the light decor of the room. TVs are hung from the wall facing the bed, making it easy to watch movies from your resting place. The positioning also acts as a space saver, as the TV doesn't take up space elsewhere in the cabin.

A handful of staterooms feature one queen bed that cannot be separated into a twin configuration.

Suite: Because of their much larger size -- 376 square feet -- Wind Surf's 30 suites feel extra luxurious. They're spacious and stylish, with a separate living area and bedroom. The ship's suites are exactly twice the size of the standard cabins, with double the closet space and two desks, plus the addition of a three-seat sofa, coffee table, armchair and footstool. There are two bathrooms in suites -- each one exactly the same in shape and size -- though no bathtub. Suites contain a TV in the bedroom and a second in the living area. One suite, located on Deck 5, measures 242 square feet due to its slightly angled position, and therefore has a different layout. Instead of two separate bathrooms, it contains a whirlpool tub with separate shower.

Bridge Suite: The ship's two largest suites measure a generous 495 square feet. Bridge Suites feel sumptuous and are extremely well appointed. We also like their location, on Deck 5, providing quick and easy access to some of the ship's main features, including the fitness center and Veranda restaurant, which are just one deck above.

The bedroom is spacious, with a king-sized bed and walk-in wardrobe. There's a 40-inch flat-screen TV in the lounge area and a second in the bedroom. There's also a large cabinet containing glassware, a Nespresso coffee machine, two chairs and small table, in addition to the three-seat sofa, armchair and coffee table.

Bridge Suite passengers receive a welcome bottle of Champagne with hors d'oeuvres and chocolate-dipped strawberries. On all other days of the voyage, Bridge Suite passengers receive cookies every morning.

Arguably, most impressive of all is the Bridge Suites' bathrooms, each of which contains a glass-enclosed rain-head shower, plus a separate corner Jacuzzi bath and a double sink. Although there's only one bathroom, it is divided to create a separate area containing the toilet and an additional sink.