View of the ship
Photo Credit: PMikeH
Seating area of cabin
Photo Credit: PMikeH
View into cabin
Photo Credit: PMikeH
Cabin decorated for my birthday.
Photo Credit: Jeff in Virginia
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Average
118 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
An Older Ship With Very Small Cabins
"The regular cabins on the Wind Star are small (188 square-feet), the bathrooms are very small, and there are just port holes to the outside – no balconies.The Wind Star can provide a nice cruising experience, but it cannot provide the luxury experience you’d get on one of the modern luxury cruise lines...."Read More
PMikeH avatar

PMikeH

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

1-10 of 118 Windstar Wind Star Cruise Reviews

Dissapointed experience

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
Sailing Ship 6083
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Wind Star is totally overated. The crew were very accommodating and friendly. The management on deck were very dissorganized. They did not provide us with accurate information when we were leaving the ship to have dinner into the town. They did think are safety was important. The furniture was very run down with holes, and wire coverings exposed. Toilets that didn't flush. Plugs that ...
Sail Date: September 2024

An Older Ship With Very Small Cabins

Review for a Greece Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
PMikeH
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

In about 1976, when I was in the beginning of my career, I upgraded from a 1962 Volkswagen Bug to an almost new Honda Civic hatchback. The Civic was a good reliable car but it was basic. It had roll up windows, a manual transmission, AM radio, and rubber floor mats – no air conditioning. But it got me where I wanted to go and it was very reliable. The designers could have made it more basic, like ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Happy overall but have some small tweaks that would be nice

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
Jeff in Virginia
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were excited to tour the Panama Canal and to end up in Aruba. Overall the ship met our expectations and we were very pleased with the following: * Nice Cabin: We upgraded from the porthole floor (3rd) to the large window cabin on the 4th level and were glad we did that. Overall the room was large, nice walk-in closet, large bathroom with great shower. The seating area was comfortable and we ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Don't Waste Your Money

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
DogLover326
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose Windstar since they are a "luxury cruise line" and paid the price of a luxury cruise line and didn't receive that experience. The interior of the ship is dated and needs an update. You feel like you are in a retirement home when you go to the main dining areas. The food was cruise ship average and we often skipped meals. The water sports platform wasn't open either of the days as ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Non refund garantee

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
Lenoca08
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My experience in the cruise with food, beverage, staff and extra tours were good. The Chef and the whole kitchen team were ok and very friendly. Nevertheless I have no assistance for my own visit in Mykonos first port we stopped. I asked for a recommendation from the tour assistance team about a transport taxi driver or something like this to go to a public beach but I didn’t get any. The ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Panal Canal Passage and Quepos Port Highlight of Trip

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
msandrews52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to do a full transit of the Panama canal on a small ship and do a one week cruise. The service was excellent, the cabin was comfortable and well designed. We got to use the water sports platform one day in Quepos and it was fun. The food was very good, especially at dinner. I wish they would serve more sandwich meat and cold salad (Deli-style) options at ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

AMAZING TRIP AND INCREDIBLE STAFF!!!!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
aabrom
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I just sailed on the Windstar Ship which left Athens Greece October 14 2022 and we ended in Rome, Italy for our honeymoon. This was by far one of the best vacations that we have ever had! I have traveled on other Windstar ships in the past (Wind Surf- Caribbean) and this one was just as great. The staff was very attentive learning everyone's name day #1 and extremely accommodating ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Denali land package + 7 day cruise in Alaska -- FANTASTIC

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
ColoradoGem
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We heard a lot about the quality of Windstar cruises and decided to check it out. It certainly met out wildest expectations . We took a 5 day land tour of. Denali before embarking on the cruise in Juneau. The small ship provided a great intimate experience. The ship never felt crowded and we did not feel like we were in a herd of tourists. We were able to easily meet and make friends with ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Good Potential but...

Review for a Greece Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
Spyder49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a cruise of the Greek isles out of Athens. There were just 99 passengers on this cruise which meant you got to know just about everyone. There was one major problem during the cruise with most of the culinary staff testing positive for Covid the second day of the cruise. The restaurant were closed for the remainder of the cruise with a buffet set up and served in the main lobby of the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

It's the People!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
Eclecticist
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I can't say enough good things about the people on Wind Star. On day one, when the housekeeping manager found out that my wife had broken some toes just before our trip, she immediately moved us to a more convenient cabin that involved less walking & climbing to reach frequently accessed locations. That made a huge difference to us! From other cruise lines, we're used to cabin attendants and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

