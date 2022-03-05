"The regular cabins on the Wind Star are small (188 square-feet), the bathrooms are very small, and there are just port holes to the outside – no balconies.The Wind Star can provide a nice cruising experience, but it cannot provide the luxury experience you’d get on one of the modern luxury cruise lines...."Read More
The Wind Star is totally overated. The crew were very accommodating and friendly. The management on deck were very dissorganized. They did not provide us with accurate information when we were leaving the ship to have dinner into the town. They did think are safety was important.
The furniture was very run down with holes, and wire coverings exposed.
Toilets that didn't flush. Plugs that ...
In about 1976, when I was in the beginning of my career, I upgraded from a 1962 Volkswagen Bug to an almost new Honda Civic hatchback. The Civic was a good reliable car but it was basic. It had roll up windows, a manual transmission, AM radio, and rubber floor mats – no air conditioning. But it got me where I wanted to go and it was very reliable. The designers could have made it more basic, like ...
We were excited to tour the Panama Canal and to end up in Aruba. Overall the ship met our expectations and we were very pleased with the following:
* Nice Cabin: We upgraded from the porthole floor (3rd) to the large window cabin on the 4th level and were glad we did that. Overall the room was large, nice walk-in closet, large bathroom with great shower. The seating area was comfortable and we ...
We chose Windstar since they are a "luxury cruise line" and paid the price of a luxury cruise line and didn't receive that experience. The interior of the ship is dated and needs an update. You feel like you are in a retirement home when you go to the main dining areas. The food was cruise ship average and we often skipped meals. The water sports platform wasn't open either of the days as ...
My experience in the cruise with food, beverage, staff and extra tours were good. The Chef and the whole kitchen team were ok and very friendly.
Nevertheless I have no assistance for my own visit in Mykonos first port we stopped. I asked for a recommendation from the tour assistance team about a transport taxi driver or something like this to go to a public beach but I didn’t get any.
The ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to do a full transit of the Panama canal on a small ship and do a one week cruise.
The service was excellent, the cabin was comfortable and well designed. We got to use the water sports platform one day in Quepos and it was fun. The food was very good, especially at dinner. I wish they would serve more sandwich meat and cold salad (Deli-style) options at ...
My wife and I just sailed on the Windstar Ship which left Athens Greece October 14 2022 and we ended in Rome, Italy for our honeymoon. This was by far one of the best vacations that we have ever had! I have traveled on other Windstar ships in the past (Wind Surf- Caribbean) and this one was just as great. The staff was very attentive learning everyone's name day #1 and extremely accommodating ...
We heard a lot about the quality of Windstar cruises and decided to check it out. It certainly met out wildest expectations .
We took a 5 day land tour of. Denali before embarking on the cruise in Juneau. The small ship provided a great intimate experience. The ship never felt crowded and we did not feel like we were in a herd of tourists. We were able to easily meet and make friends with ...
This was a cruise of the Greek isles out of Athens. There were just 99 passengers on this cruise which meant you got to know just about everyone. There was one major problem during the cruise with most of the culinary staff testing positive for Covid the second day of the cruise. The restaurant were closed for the remainder of the cruise with a buffet set up and served in the main lobby of the ...
I can't say enough good things about the people on Wind Star. On day one, when the housekeeping manager found out that my wife had broken some toes just before our trip, she immediately moved us to a more convenient cabin that involved less walking & climbing to reach frequently accessed locations. That made a huge difference to us! From other cruise lines, we're used to cabin attendants and ...