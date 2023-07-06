Oceanview: Wind Star's standard rooms are cozy quarters compared with what many modern ships now offer, but they are roomy enough to be comfortable, especially once you discover the many storage nooks and space extenders that might not be evident at first glance. Look carefully, and hideaways aplenty appear: cubbies on the wall over the bed, drawers under the built-in seating area with booth-like chairs, a recessed shelf under the portholes and a table that folds out. Suitcases readily fit under the beds.

Two twin beds are pushed together with a Euro top mattress pad to create a queen-sized bed. White Egyptian cotton linens feel luxurious; the duvet is both lightweight and warm. Next to the side of the bed closest to the door are two indented wall storage racks for books and magazines; this is also where the wall-attached direct-dial phone, TV remote control, light switches and thermostat are located, making it easy to adjust almost everything while resting in bed. It is a snug squeeze to walk around the bed to the side near the portholes, because the end of the bed is approximately a foot from the wall.

The cream-tone leather headboard is flanked by upright lamps on two nightstands and two tiny flexible-arm reading lights.

The bed faces a wall-mounted flat-screen TV, which can tune into CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, BBC, Fox News and Sky Sport News, as well as a shore-excursion channel and one showing views from the camera mounted on the front of the ship. Every day, different films loop on three movie channels. (Movies are listed in the daily planner.)

Rooms also come with a refrigerator/mini-bar, complimentary water and soda, glassware and an ice bucket. You'll also find an alarm clock, DVD player and Bose SoundDock, which has speakers through which you can play the music stored on your smartphone.

In the two-door mirrored closet are two hanging areas, a safe large enough to fit a laptop computer, a metal wire shoe rack that pulls out, bungee cord crisscross netting for stashing hats and bags, and shelves to stack folded clothes.

Against another wall is a five-drawer bureau in which you'll find the 1,675-watt hair dryer. There are both U.S. 110v and European 220v electrical outlets in the room, so if you bring a converter and plug adapter, you'll double the number of outlets available. You'll find them by the bed, as well as above the bureau and above the desk. A special outlet for electrical shavers is located in the bathroom.

Bathrooms are efficient and smartly designed for a ship of this size. Two circular spaces -- one for the shower, the other for the toilet -- sandwich a middle rectangular-shaped space with wood flooring and a granite countertop with a sink. The shower (with both a fabric curtain and plastic liner) has an adjustable massage showerhead, as well as a handheld sprayer with strong water pressure and a hot-and-cold dial that's easy to adjust.

The sink stand has ample storage (more than you likely can use), with shelving around the mirror, as well as shelves beneath. There is a two-sided pull-out lighted makeup mirror with magnification. L'Occitane toiletries -- shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body cream -- as well as a shower cap, container of cotton balls and ear swabs, thick white towels and washcloths are neatly stacked. Cotton weave bathrobes and slippers are stored in the closet.

Fresh fruit is restocked daily; tell your stateroom steward which produce -- grapes, apples, bananas, kiwi -- you prefer. The mini-bar is restocked daily, as well. Your room also has a small vase of fresh flowers.

Nightly, there is turn-down service, when the bathroom is also cleaned. A small plate of chef-made chocolates is left for your sweet dreams.

Owner's Suite: The sole Owner's Suite is 220 square feet. It features all the same amenities as the ocean-view cabins, as well as a similar layout. The only difference in its slightly larger format is an expanded dining/sitting area with a sofa and two chairs.