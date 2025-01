" We chose this cruise for several reasons: A) it was off season (April 28-May 5th) and while Mediterranean weather can be a bit of a gamble at that time of year (more on that later as the weather did impact our cruise), we were willing to give it a try; B) it was on one of the smaller sailing ships which our friends wanted to try (we had sailed only once on its twin Wind Star), C) the itinerary was going through island ports (Mallorca, Menorca, Corsica and Elba) and not through busier mainland ports and it also had a sea day (which we like).The bonus was that in each of our stops, we would likely be the only ship in town (even in Palma de Mallorca, our largest port on the cruise); D) the advertised price of the cruise was extremely attractive at US$1,799 when compared to other itineraries and finally E) the ship’s free laundry (we are 4-star Yacht Club members) would allow us to travel on carry-ons only (we were spending 3 days pre and post cruise in Barcelona and Rome). ..." Read More