"We chose this cruise for several reasons: A) it was off season (April 28-May 5th) and while Mediterranean weather can be a bit of a gamble at that time of year (more on that later as the weather did impact our cruise), we were willing to give it a try; B) it was on one of the smaller sailing ships which our friends wanted to try (we had sailed only once on its twin Wind Star), C) the itinerary was going through island ports (Mallorca, Menorca, Corsica and Elba) and not through busier mainland ports and it also had a sea day (which we like).The bonus was that in each of our stops, we would likely be the only ship in town (even in Palma de Mallorca, our largest port on the cruise); D) the advertised price of the cruise was extremely attractive at US$1,799 when compared to other itineraries and finally E) the ship’s free laundry (we are 4-star Yacht Club members) would allow us to travel on carry-ons only (we were spending 3 days pre and post cruise in Barcelona and Rome)...."Read More
Just back from another great Windstar cruise (our 14th). This time we took a back-to-back Star Collector 14-day cruise from Barbados on the Wind Spirit. We were on the Wind Spirit last May (also reviewed) with some friends so I will just highlight some of the changes we noticed since then. This time we sailed as a couple. All-in-all, a nice relaxing cruise.
Lo and behold, we chose this ...
I have cruised on windstar many times. I have 10 weeks on them. I was very disappointed with this cruise.
This is my third crossing on windstar, and did a previous one last year. This one had lots of slips in quality. It was small things, but with a 'luxury line' misses are problem and taking things away are a problem. The quality of the food (fish, meat, fruit, etc) is of lower quality. ...
After our positive experience with the Wind Spirit last December in Tahiti we decided to go with them again for this cruise. We were not disappointed. Actually ended up with the same waiter (Sunu) and bartender (Felix) and Table 13 in Amphora . Captain Mark and his team were outstanding. Our room attendant Tuti couldn't do enough to help. All comments on my Tahiti review were the same here. The ...
Background: We've done LOTS of cruises but nothing like Windstar, including Holland America, Carnival, Princess, Celebrity, NCL (Suites and regular), MSC Yacht Club, and most recently Explora. Windstar is our favorite of all!
What we liked:
1. The service. Warm. Sincere. But also laidback. Soooo laidback and casual. They don't rub "luxury" in your face all the time the way Explora does. The ...
Just back from another great Windstar cruise (our 13th) from Barcelona to Rome. This was the first time we took Windstar (or any cruise line from that matter) for a European cruise and, also the first time we sailed on the Wind Spirit, our previous 12 cruises having all been in the Caribbean (Wind Surf, Star Pride, Star Legend & Wind Star).We sailed with another couple (their 4th time on Windstar ...
This was my first time traveling with Windstar and it probably won't be my last. I loved the size of the ship which allowed us to get into smaller ports, but also the small passenger count. Many of the crew members learned our names (especially the bartenders) which really personalized our experience. The ship is set for drydock next year I believe and a refresh is definitely needed just to ...
I am leaving this review to help people who have maybe looked at Windstar, but are unsure or unable to find much information outside of their website. I had been looking for months for a special trip for us, and I did as much research as i could before choosing Windstar. My boyfriend and I chose this cruise for a special anniversary trip. And my goodness, it was the best trip we have ever taken! ...
This was my 80th birthday present and travelled with my 79 year old wife. We are both active and have no mobility issues as the vessel has no elevators. We have been to Hawaii a half dozen times, but Tahiti has always been on my list. We are experienced travelers having spent time in six continents. I did a lot of research and Windstar seemed to fit the the bill for us. We are from Maine and have ...
Hubbie and I booked this to celebrate our 25th anniversary. It is the best value for money to see the French Polynesian islands hands down. The crew was outstanding and the mix/ diversity of guests was wonderful. Made some life long friendships in just 7 days. Loved the semi-casual nature of the ship, the itinerary, excursion options, entertainment and food on the private motus and of course the ...
The excellence of this experience is the result of the combination of superior service on all staff levels, exceptional dining, quality cabins and the many adventures you may partake all while visiting the most idyllic island and oceanic scenery.
The following are included at no additional expense:
- A Deck Party night means your meal will be provided under the stars as you dine on a lavish ...