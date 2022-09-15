Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Wind Spirit

This was my 80th birthday present and travelled with my 79 year old wife. We are both active and have no mobility issues as the vessel has no elevators. We have been to Hawaii a half dozen times, but Tahiti has always been on my list. We are experienced travelers having spent time in six continents. I did a lot of research and Windstar seemed to fit the the bill for us. We are from Maine and have ...