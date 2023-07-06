With the exception of one Owner's Cabin, the 73 cabins on Decks 1 and 2, are identical.

Every cabin has fresh flowers and fruit, carafes with purified water from Natura, a mini-bar with cocktail miniatures that cost extra, a small fridge with complimentary sodas, robes and slippers, a hairdryer, safe, Bose SoundDock speakers for Apple iPods, a DVD player and a 30-inch flat-screen TV that has three movie channels in addition to BBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC, US Prime, Sky News and Sky Sports News. Afternoon canapes are delivered on request. Staterooms also have a sofa that converts into a table with two seats, which a steward will attend to when asked. The queen bed with 900 thread count sheets can be separated into twins.

One thing Wind Spirit really gets right is storage. There's under-bed storage for suitcases; a large closet with full-length mirror, shoe rack, two shelves and over a dozen wooden hangers; a dresser with four deep drawers; two seats with built-in drawers; and several overhead bins. There's also open shelving on either side of the bed.

Each cabin has five 110-volt North American electrical outlets, plus there's one in the bathroom for a shaver. One nice touch: the two high-beam reading lights above the bed.

The bathrooms, with their sleek granite sinks and wooden flooring, are handsome and well designed with ample storage: seven shelves flanking the mirror as well as four hooks. The pull-out magnifying mirror is also a nice add. There's a clothesline in the shower, which has an adjustable showerhead and a handheld sprayer. Toiletries from L'Occitane include soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and body wash.

There are 10 connecting cabins but no wheelchair-accessible cabins. There is no elevator onboard. Ten of the cabins have third berths.

Oceanview: At 188 square feet, all of Windstar's standard cabins have an ocean view from two side-by-side portholes.

Suite: The Owner's Cabin on Deck 1, at 220 square feet, has a larger sitting area with a couch, coffee table and two chairs and a picture window rather than portholes.