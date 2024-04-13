Rendering of Windstar new ships Star Seeker and Star Explorer (Photo: Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises is expanding its fleet of small ships with the 224-passenger Star Seeker. Scheduled to launch at the end of 2025, the newbuild vessel will be followed in 2026 by the refurbished ship Star Explorer and mark a significant expansion for the line which currently has six vessels.

It will join the three existing Star Class vessels, Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride.

Star Seeker Deck Plans Feature All-balcony Suites

The ship has 112 suites, all with balconies and panoramic windows. The biggest staterooms are the pair of Owner's Suites, with wraparound balconies, overlooking the aft of the vessel.

Star Seeker was originally ordered as the third ship for the luxury expedition line Atlas World Voyages, one of the cruise brands owned by Mystic Invest Holdings. Initially called World Seeker, Windstar changed the name and says the ship will be completed to Windstar's specification.

Windstar partners with the James Beard Foundation and the reimagined main dining room Amphora -- found on all Star Class ships -- will include dishes from guest chefs affiliated to the New York-based culinary organization. Al fresco dining now will be available in both Amphora and the Star Grill, the casual eatery which is also a familiar feature on other ships in the fleet.

Star Seeker will also have a no-charge specialty restaurant, with further details yet to be announced, and 24-hour room service.

Also carried over from other ships in the fleet, Star Seeker will have watersports platform, with all-new staircase access, the cozy Yacht Club cafe and lounge, a two-story spa and fitness center, a hot tub and a spacious open deck which will be used for Windstar's trademark deck barbeques.

Announcing plans for Star Seeker, and the second refurbished vessel Star Explorer, Windstar Cruises' President Christopher Prelog said: "Our goal was to ensure these ships are unmistakably Windstar, and a significant amount of effort has gone into achieving this. We are thrilled for this expansion, building on the success of our game-changing Star Class in small-ship cruising, while offering new experiences."

Star Seeker Has Capacity to Sail in Polar Regions

Under construction at the West Sea shipyard in Portugal, Star Seeker will be the first ship in the Windstar fleet to have an ice-strengthened hull. This means the ship can sail in polar regions and Windstar has stated the fleet expansion will enable the line to broaden its destination portfolio.

Elsewhere, the ship is equipped with the latest technology in safety, propulsion, and navigation and has advanced wastewater treatment systems that meet global standards. To help reduce its environmental footprint, Star Seeker will be able to connect to shore power minimizing port emissions.

When Will Star Seeker Launch?

Star Seeker is slated for delivery in December 2025 and the date and details of the maiden voyage have not yet been revealed.

Star Seeker Itineraries Have Yet to be Announced

Windstar will announce the ship's sail program in late June 2024. The line current cruise regions include the Mediterranean, Greece, northern Europe, Caribbean and French Tahiti.

Star Seeker Stats

The ship is 9,939 gross tons and carries 224 passengers at double capacity with 112 crew members.