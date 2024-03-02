"There was no plan B for such a huge inconvenient - we could have docked in one beach to spend the day.There was no explanation about the cancellation of Santa Maria previous from departure - I made a research and there is no alert on securities issues there...."Read More
San Juan To San Juan fabulous 14 day vacation. Crew and food were exceptional. Loved our cabin and the ship. Enjoyed the beautiful ports. There was a mechanical issue with one of the lifeboats. Enjoyed an extra day in Old San Juan. Each passenger was generously compensated for the delay. We missed st Maartin and down town crowded Charlotte Amale but the Captain made up for it stopping at a ...
Cruise with Windstar, the ship “Star Pride” from Nov 16 to Nov 23
By itinerary, the first port of call was St. Thomas, leaving home port San Juan at midnight 16th/17th Nov.
In the morning, Nov 17th, we noticed that we did not move from the dock. The official explanation arrived few hours later. The mechanism which lowers the tender to the water was broken. The maritime regulations do not ...
Many times on Windstar, second time taking this particular cruise. Windstar provides a relaxing environment, with lots of quite time. Nice pool and sun decks, with a small pool and one hot tub. Ship was well maintained and clean. No casino, shows, rock climbing, water slides. etc. No children. Several dining venues all of which are terrific. No charges for alternative dining, every guest gets one ...
I am currently on a 11 day cruise on Star Pride. This is my 3rd Windstar cruise in 10 months.
Let’s start with the POSITIVE:
- The staff is the best part of the cruise. They go out of their way to remember your name, remember your specific likes, and to do anything to improve your experience.
- The food. Amazing no matter where you eat. The specialty dinning is included in your price ...
This was our second cruise on this ship, the first having been December 2023 through the Panama Canal to Aruba. This review covers both trips.
The ship itself is very nice; cabins are huge and well appointed. Staff is uniformly competent and caring. Food generally very good.
Cabin December 2023: air conditioning impossible to regulate, making it very cold. Nobody could fix it, despite ...
Great that this cruise left from Boston. Easy on and smooth check-in process. Highly engaged crew made the voyage fun. Nice rooms with sitting area and large window, no balcony. There was one US style plug outlet and 2 Euro style plugs and with 2 USB-A plugs. I was glad I brought my Euro adapter to be able to use the additional plugs. I would also recommend magnetic hooks as the walls are steel ...
We come from the land of ice & snow, from the midnight sun and the hot springs blow ... will drive our ships to new lands...
Different 70's band but spot on for our 3d refrain on WS, which is a more a yacht rock experience.
This review will be on the longish side so forewarned is etc., etc. and if you get bored, then "blow a kiss and say good bye."
Here goes - a little compare w/ ...
We embarked on Star Pride's captivating Canary Islands cruise from Lisbon on April 12, 2024
We have an ocean-view suite. The cabin was nice and spacious, which was the best part of the cruise.
Several aspects could have been better managed - the printed itinerary that we got in the cabin was updated several times as there were typos/careless mistakes (e.g. wrong dates, a day gone missing, ...
My very first cruise ever was in 2007 on Carnival that included an excursion of partial transfer of Panama Canal. Always wanted to do total crossing and Windstar had a reduced single supplement so figured March 2 would be a good time as I had trips scheduled for December, January, and February so March was booked. I could find very little information on this cruise so even though this was last ...
This was our second Windstar cruise, but will be our last. Our first experience with Windstar was excellent. Rooms are spacious, service and the people are terrific, and the food is very good. All the same on this experience as well.
However, our Panama Canal cruise was largely ruined by the complete lack of air conditioning in most public spaces. It was simply miserable to be anywhere ...