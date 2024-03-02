Near Bridge
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Average
137 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Cancellation of half of the original port of calls
"There was no plan B for such a huge inconvenient - we could have docked in one beach to spend the day.There was no explanation about the cancellation of Santa Maria previous from departure - I made a research and there is no alert on securities issues there...."Read More
RAQ SILVA avatar

RAQ SILVA

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Loved our trip on The Pride

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
winterdaancer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

San Juan To San Juan fabulous 14 day vacation. Crew and food were exceptional. Loved our cabin and the ship. Enjoyed the beautiful ports. There was a mechanical issue with one of the lifeboats. Enjoyed an extra day in Old San Juan. Each passenger was generously compensated for the delay. We missed st Maartin and down town crowded Charlotte Amale but the Captain made up for it stopping at a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Poor Value

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
BeppoDiMonte
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise with Windstar, the ship “Star Pride” from Nov 16 to Nov 23 By itinerary, the first port of call was St. Thomas, leaving home port San Juan at midnight 16th/17th Nov. In the morning, Nov 17th, we noticed that we did not move from the dock. The official explanation arrived few hours later. The mechanism which lowers the tender to the water was broken. The maritime regulations do not ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Great Windstar Experience as Always

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
radiationman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Many times on Windstar, second time taking this particular cruise. Windstar provides a relaxing environment, with lots of quite time. Nice pool and sun decks, with a small pool and one hot tub. Ship was well maintained and clean. No casino, shows, rock climbing, water slides. etc. No children. Several dining venues all of which are terrific. No charges for alternative dining, every guest gets one ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Stay away from Star Pride. No AC

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Bettyplease.
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am currently on a 11 day cruise on Star Pride. This is my 3rd Windstar cruise in 10 months. Let’s start with the POSITIVE: - The staff is the best part of the cruise. They go out of their way to remember your name, remember your specific likes, and to do anything to improve your experience. - The food. Amazing no matter where you eat. The specialty dinning is included in your price ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Nice small ship; mechanical problems detracted

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
alanxfox
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our second cruise on this ship, the first having been December 2023 through the Panama Canal to Aruba. This review covers both trips. The ship itself is very nice; cabins are huge and well appointed. Staff is uniformly competent and caring. Food generally very good. Cabin December 2023: air conditioning impossible to regulate, making it very cold. Nobody could fix it, despite ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

1st Time Windstar and didn't disappoint

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
plastx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great that this cruise left from Boston. Easy on and smooth check-in process. Highly engaged crew made the voyage fun. Nice rooms with sitting area and large window, no balcony. There was one US style plug outlet and 2 Euro style plugs and with 2 USB-A plugs. I was glad I brought my Euro adapter to be able to use the additional plugs. I would also recommend magnetic hooks as the walls are steel ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

n'Iceland

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Steelydad2021
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We come from the land of ice & snow, from the midnight sun and the hot springs blow ... will drive our ships to new lands... Different 70's band but spot on for our 3d refrain on WS, which is a more a yacht rock experience. This review will be on the longish side so forewarned is etc., etc. and if you get bored, then "blow a kiss and say good bye." Here goes - a little compare w/ ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Mixed Experiences and Inconsistency Services

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Ash9596
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We embarked on Star Pride's captivating Canary Islands cruise from Lisbon on April 12, 2024 We have an ocean-view suite. The cabin was nice and spacious, which was the best part of the cruise. Several aspects could have been better managed - the printed itinerary that we got in the cabin was updated several times as there were typos/careless mistakes (e.g. wrong dates, a day gone missing, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Panama Canal Crossing

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
elklemi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My very first cruise ever was in 2007 on Carnival that included an excursion of partial transfer of Panama Canal. Always wanted to do total crossing and Windstar had a reduced single supplement so figured March 2 would be a good time as I had trips scheduled for December, January, and February so March was booked. I could find very little information on this cruise so even though this was last ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Great food and service — but lack of air conditioning ruined the experience

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
CTH75
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our second Windstar cruise, but will be our last. Our first experience with Windstar was excellent. Rooms are spacious, service and the people are terrific, and the food is very good. All the same on this experience as well. However, our Panama Canal cruise was largely ruined by the complete lack of air conditioning in most public spaces. It was simply miserable to be anywhere ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

