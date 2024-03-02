Review for a Arctic Cruise on Star Pride

We come from the land of ice & snow, from the midnight sun and the hot springs blow ... will drive our ships to new lands... Different 70's band but spot on for our 3d refrain on WS, which is a more a yacht rock experience. This review will be on the longish side so forewarned is etc., etc. and if you get bored, then "blow a kiss and say good bye." Here goes - a little compare w/ ...