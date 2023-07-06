And even those questions are not the sort of thing that should make or break your decision to sail on Star Pride. The rooms are all simple, elegant, and quite comfortable for any length cruise -- thanks to walk-in closets, large bathrooms, and adequate storage.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Star Pride

All cabins on Star Pride are considered suites. They have, at a minimum, a curtain dividing the sitting area from the sleeping area. Décor is light wood tones, accented with selected darker wood pieces. Fabrics are light with blue and brown accents.

Storage is plentiful, with two bedside nightstands, a 6-drawer dresser with a lighted vanity/desk area and chair, plus shelves and drawers in the closet. Hanging space in the closet is enough for two people for multi-week cruises. All rooms have mini bars in an elegant lighted bar cabinet, stocked with a variety of glassware. Water, ice and fresh fruit are re-stocked throughout the cruise.

Most suites have queen beds that can be configured as twins. Fourteen suites have additional murphy beds; twenty-four have sofa beds. All rooms have international 2-prong outlets, at least one American-style 110v outlet, and at least two USB ports. Lighting options include reading lights, accent lighting, and makeup lights.

There are some interesting differences between the original suites and the ones added when the ship was stretched. Older suites have the beds by the entrance of the suite. The 50 new suites have beds located next to windows or balconies. Newer suites also have additional USB ports near the beds, and none have tub/shower combinations.

All suites have large flat-panel wall-mounted televisions that pivot where necessary. Content includes a selection of world news channels, travel and documentary channels, entertainment channels plus free on-demand movies. Ship information, daily schedules, and onboard account information is also available on the television.

Balcony Suites on Star Pride

There are sixty suites on Decks 5 and 6 with French balconies on Star Pride. French balconies have double doors that open outward onto a narrow teak veranda that is barely large enough for an average adult to step out onto to look around. The balcony has a glass safety panel topped with a wood rail that allows unobstructed views downward, even while seated inside the suite.

Though this is not the sort of balcony you can lounge on to soak up the views or sunshine, the ability to open the doors to enjoy the sights and sounds of both the ocean and port activities appeals to some enough to make it a priority. Only the four Owner’s Suites and two Classic Suites offer more traditional step-out verandas.

Star Pride’s Larger Suites

There are three categories of larger suites on Star Pride: Owner’s Suites (OW), Classic Suites (CS), and Deluxe Suites (DS), plus the ability to create a Grand Owner’s Suite by combining either of the two mid-ship Owner’s Suites with one or even two smaller suites (1,374 square feet).

The two mid-ship Owner’s Suites (640, 641) are 820 square feet, featuring a large living and dining area, a separate bedroom with sitting area, and a full bath with separate shower and tub plus a half bath accessed from the living area. The balcony is large enough to accommodate lounge chairs and a small dining table with chairs. These two suites were added when the ship was stretched and refurbished.

The forward Owner’s Suites (600, 601) are a bit smaller at 575 square feet, but with an amazing 90-degree ocean view. They also have one and a half baths, but have a shower only, no tub. There are two forward Classic Suites (500, 501) at 400 square feet, plus balcony. They also have separate bedroom and living space, but with only one full bath.

Space is the obvious reason for choosing one of Star Pride’s premium suites, but they also come with a few perks. Bathrobes, slippers, and bath amenities are all upgraded. These suites also have their own espresso machine and binoculars are provided. Wi-Fi is complementary, and service extras like a personalized wake-up call with morning beverage, canape service, and preferred specialty restaurant reservations might tip the scales in favor of these suites.

And while all those extras are a nice step up from the smaller suites, Star Pride’s all-suite brand of service impressed us on our sailing. There are no obvious distinctions made between the way one guest is treated over others. There are no reserved entertainment seats or short lines for “premium suite guests.” Larger suites don’t have a private sun deck or dining area. Everything onboard is available to all guests.

Cabin Bathrooms on Star Pride

All bathrooms on Star Pride are roomier than average, featuring granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, and L’Occitane amenities. Shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner are in pump bottles resting in wall-mounted racks in the shower. Shelves below the double sink vanity, along with narrow glass wall-mounted shelves offer adequate storage.

Deluxe Suites and the mid-ship Owner’s Suites have both a walk-in shower and a separate tub. Most other suites offer a walk-in shower, but twenty-six suites (including the forward Owner’s and Classic Suites) have tub/shower combos.

The problem with these is two-fold: The tub is raised slightly above floor level, making the step into and out of the tub a challenge and the ceiling height is low enough to be an issue for guests over six feet tall. The shower head is an adjustable sliding version (with fabulous water pressure we might add), but at its highest point, the shower spray would be from a height lower than six feet, causing tall guests to have to bend down to spray their hair.

Four suites are described as “ADA friendly.” They are the standard 277 square feet in size but have a slightly smaller bed and furnishing changes made to allow additional space for mobility aides.

Cabins to Avoid on Star Pride

There aren’t any suites on Star Pride that would be unacceptable for most guests. Our advice though for those with a tendency toward motion sickness, is to avoid suites beyond the forward elevators. Even safer, choose suites with numbers higher than thirty to position yourself closer to mid-ship where motion is distinctively less noticeable. Your cruise may be smooth as silk, but this is a small ship and thus prone to more movement if seas are rough. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

On a budget: At fares often more than $100 per person per day less than a balcony suite, we’d happily sail in a Star Porthole Suite on Star Pride. The bed is next to a set of three good-sized portholes that would provide a good view, plus Deck 3 is low enough to offer stability if seas get rough.

For groups traveling together: Any of the connecting pairs of Star Balcony Suites would be ideal. With the beds by the windows, you can draw the dividing drapes, allowing complete privacy of the sleeping areas from the living spaces near the entrances. And the outer vestibule door adds the ability to leave the individual suite doors open or closed.

Splash: Our choice for making a big splash with your travel partner are the forward Classic Suites (500 and 501). With a private verandah plus easy access to the forward hot tub, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Splurge: The mid-ship Deluxe Suites are our favorite suites on the ship. Centrally located, separate bedroom and living spaces, and a bed by the French Balcony wins for us every time.