"(They had to hold BBQ lunch for us because one person slipped and fell on the strenuous ship-excursion hike.This is part of the reason I rented a car from Avis, because their Downtown office was exactly one mile from the ship’s Embarcation...."Read More
As always, Windstar has absolutely incredible service. The crew goes out of their way to be helpful and friendly. Even crew members I didn't think I knew, knew my name!
I was worried about a 16 night winter cruise in the Mediterranean but it was fine. The weather was chilly but dry in all but one port. Winds kept us out of Genoa and it was a little bumpy on the last night.
Anna's ...
A group of 10 friends went on the Windstar Star Legend Aegean Sea Odyssey via the Corinth Canal cruise. We had great weather for the 8 nights we traveled in October. Luxury but not the highest end. Its all inclusive option does not include excursions like some other cruise lines; so it can get pricey with add-ons.
Best features of this ship are the accommodations from the 300 person limit, ...
This was my first Windstar sailing. I have probably been on more than 25 cruises and feel I can compare adequately.
We had a wonderful "balcony" suite. Spacious, however, there wasn't a balcony just two doors that were near impossible to open and then 8" to the railing.
Staff was incredible. All staff.
Food was sub-par. This has been billed as exceptional food. James Beard Award ...
We sailed Star Legend on the Atlantic Archipelago Adventures itinerary with high expectations that were met and exceeded! The ship is not necessarily the flashiest or most glamorous in design or decor, but it is tasteful and comfortable. Our priority was service and comfort and Windstar excelled at both.
We were in Suite (Owner's Suite) which was phenomenal. I've been in smaller ...
Windstar was our go-to cruise line. When we first began taking cruises with Windstar, it was five star – the people, the food, the service, the beverages, etc. It is no longer five-star quality. Most of the crew are still the best. However, the level of quality information regarding the ports and excursions is not as detailed as it once was. The entertainment has been a mix of very good to very ...
Just got off Wind Star legend Mediterranean cruise. What a total disappointment although the rooms were spacious and the ship was very clean. Everything else lacked luster. Absolutely mediocre food and the main dining room felt like you were eating in the cafeteria. The pool was extremely small and the same five people had the space the whole time. Although the staff was excellent, you could ...
It’s not the purpose of this newsboard to compare cruising with independent land travel. But there was little overlap between our 4-nights with a car rental in Eastern Iceland, and our 7-nights “Around Iceland.” I’m saying that the excellent sights of the Southern Coast and the Golden Circle were completely out of reach of our ports. Our last port, Grundarfjordur, did provide excellent access to ...
We previously cruised with Windstar on their "Dreams of Tahiti" itinerary and loved the entire experience. Both ships on our cruises were Star Class ships meaning all of the rooms were suites and everything is in a larger scale than their sailing ships. This second time around we were less than impressed. It all started with the help line dedicated to the cruise line. No one could verify if we ...
We have just returned from a wonderful 10 days sailing on Star Legend. The ship is in great shape and incredibly comfortable after an upgrade and refit. Our cabin was spacious with fabulous doors leading onto a small balcony, the bed was as comfortable as home which I have never experienced before. So some people may not enjoy the windstar experience, although I have no idea why ( I did hear one ...
This cruise was thrust upon us. We had booked a mid-Feb cruise on the stretched Star Breeze from BCN to MIA but construction delays cancelled that a few days before Christmas. Since we were within 60 days of sailing, and Windstar had all my vacation money, switching to another line was not possible. So I scrambled and came up with this cruise.
With a 20% cruise credit plus the price guarantee, ...