Rendering of Windstar new ships Star Seeker and Star Explorer (Photo: Windstar Cruises)

The 224-passenger Star Explorer is the second of two boutique vessels which will see Windstar Cruises' fleet of small ships grow from six to eight. It is slated to start sailing for the line in December 2026, a year after the addition of the same-size Star Seeker.

It will be one of the line's Star Class vessels, which currently comprise Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride.

Star Explorer Deck Plans Will Feature Familiar Favorites

Constructed in 2019 at Portugal's West Sea shipyard, Star Explorer was originally launched as World Explorer for the Mystic Invest Holding which is involved in tourism and travel brands. It sailed for Nicko Cruises, one of Mystic's cruise brands, and was chartered to Quark Expeditions before being acquired by Windstar and renamed.

The line says the vessel will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, so it is "unmistakably Windstar", prior to its maiden season with the small ship line.

Star Explorer will have 112 balcony suites with infinity windows, including two Owner's Suites, with wraparound balconies, which will be the largest on the ship and situated at the aft of the vessel overlooking the wake.

Windstar fans will find plenty of familiar features on the ship, including the Amphora dining room, Star Grill, Yacht Club cafe and marina deck. The interior design of Amphora is being reimagined and, with the Star Grill, will offer indoor and al fresco dining. Through Windstar's partnership with the James Beard Foundation menus will include dishes created by guest chefs associated to the gastronomic organization.

Windstar has yet to announce details of Star Explorer's additional specialty restaurant, which will be included in the fare. The ship will also offer 24-hour room service.

Other amenities include a two-story spa and fitness center and a large open deck which will be used for Windstar's deck barbeques.

Star Explorer Will Likely Sail New Itineraries

While details of the regions where the ship will sail are still under wraps, Star Explorer and newbuild sister ship Star Seeker both have ice-strengthened hulls and the line says this will unlock access to new destinations.

When the two new Star Class ships were first announced Andrew N. Todd, President & CEO of Windstar's parent company Xanterra Travel Collection said: "As part of our company’s expanding portfolio, Windstar Cruises is poised for remarkable growth and an exciting future ahead. We're excited about the possibilities of where Windstar will sail and the opportunities it brings our officers, crew and staff, and our guests."

When is Star Explorer's Launch Date?

The ship is scheduled to start sailing for Windstar in December 2026. Details about the maiden voyage and inaugural season will be announced at a later date.

Star Explorer Stats

The ship is 9,923 gross tons and carries 224 passengers at double capacity with 112 crew members.