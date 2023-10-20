This is our third experience with Windstar but it certainly will not be our last. An absolutely amazing trip.
Tahiti, Bora Bora and the rest of the French Polynesian islands have always been a bucket list trip for my wife and I. In early December our travel agent let us know that Windstar was offering a last minute deal for their 7 night trip on the Star Breeze. After checking the prices of ...
We are not experienced cruisers. We had done 1 Royal Caribbean Cruise with our family and this was our first cruise as a couple.
From booking to disembarking we had a wonderful experience.
We booked booked the room with the picture window and were glad we didn't take the balcony room. The balcony are Juliet balconies and we were told this in advance when booking. We did not think the ...
It was our first cruise on Windstar but 22nd cruise overall. We thought that the staff on this cruise were the best ever. They were kind, cheerful, and very efficient. You could tell that they had very good training, but also good support from management. We absolutely loved our cabin steward, Lutfi. So kind when I was down with motion sickness. Restaurant staff were great- always remembered ...
As someone who had never been on a cruise and was initially skeptical about what to expect, I was in absolute awe of the attentiveness and detail that went into creating one of the best experiences of my life (right behind the birth of my children, of course). Windstar Cruises now ranks up there, with incredible Michelin-star-worthy food at Cuadro 44. In the kitchen, I had the pleasure of watching ...
We are experienced cruisers--we no longer go on the Mega ships (NCL, Royal Caribbean, etc.) and now prefer the upscale lines like Silverseas and SwanHellenic. Our Windstar cruise fell squarely between these two, with our cabin priced at around 20K.
Pros:
* The itinerary as originally intended was compelling. Other than Paul Gaugin and the Aranuis, there were no other voyages that we ...
My husband and two friends just returned from the Star Breeze 7-day Papeete round trip. Overall, a very good cruise, but did not meet the same standard as the Wind Surf. Here are my personal observations.
Pre-cruise Experience at the Intercontinental
The Intercontinental has a beautiful pool area and view of Moorea. Pool staff is awesome. Why you have to use pool cards and sign out towels ...
This was our 3rd Windstar cruise, and the first on a Star class yacht. To be honest, we prefer the smaller boats, but this was still far superior to a cruise ship.
The staff was friendly, the excursions were well done, the room was very comfortable, and the food was excellent.
If you like to snorkel, this is your trip. We saw rays and black tip (harmless) sharks up close along with all ...
Star Breeze - Dreams of Tahiti 7 day Papeete to Papeete, April 25, 2024. Best cruise ship I have been on. Only about 230 passengers - small ship. Cabin - excellent. Food - all dining included - food 8 out of 10. Cabin attendant 10/10. Staff overall 10/10. Excursions were great. What I liked most about the Star Breeze is the size of the ship - no long lines, easy to get to where you need to be, ...
We’ve never enjoyed a cruise so much before!
Good points
It starts with the ship’s modest size with only a few hundred passengers. We arrived at the port at 1:30 and were in our cabin 15 minutes later. We got one of the new midship cabins and were impressed by its roomy bathroom, especially the shower.
The food was surprisingly good - much better than at a couple of fancy Tahitian ...
We really wanted to do a cruise around Japan and found this was the perfect itinerary and a great chance to try Windstar for the first time. We are frequent cruisers on Oceania & Azamara with several cruises on SilverSea and Seabourn. Windstar really impressed us.
The ship was in great shape. We knew it was an "old" Seabourn yacht - so we expected it to be a bit dated. The soft goods all ...