While the old cabins also got upgrades (all have modern new bathrooms, though some still have tubs rather than walk-in showers), they lack many of the things that make the new cabins so attractive. You'll work hard to charge devices, and good luck figuring out which light switch works for which light. This isn't to say they're bad cabins -- they're not -- but the original cabins are where the ship feels most dated.

Most of the cabins offer large picture windows, while roughly a third of them offer French balconies; some suites come with bigger that guests can sit on. A handful of Star Breeze rooms have smaller portholes rather than picture windows. The ship has no inside cabins.

What to Expect in Cabins on Star Breeze

All cabins on Star Breeze are called suites, qualifying loosely because the sleeping area can be separated from the living room by pulling a curtain between the spaces. Cabins are larger than the industry standard, starting at a very comfortable 275 square feet at the smallest Porthole Suite and ranging to 820 square feet for the Midship Owners Suites. Most cabins can be connected to create even more space, thanks to the ship's unique design that offers a vestibule area with two exterior doors that can remain open behind a third exterior door, if desired. Star Breeze offers four accessible cabins.

All suites offer ocean views, along with queen beds that can be reconfigured into two twins, nightstands, desks/vanities, wardrobes, TVs, safes, sofas, armchairs and coffee tables. They also include fully stocked mini-fridges; soft drinks are free, but you'll pay for the spirits, wine and beer if you consume them.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Star Breeze

Star Breeze's stretching added several suites, including two Midship Owners Suites, located on Deck 6. While these don't have the views the original two Owners Suites, located all the way forward on Deck 6, have, they offer more space (820 square feet vs. 575 square feet) and generally feel more modern. They also have walk-in showers, vs. the tub/shower combination. Both offer one full bath plus a powder room. The Midship Owners Suite can be combined with one or two Oceanview Cabins, creating a Grand Owners Suite.

All suites come with a number of perks, including priority check-in, free internet service, upgraded bathrobes, fresh flowers in-suite, dinner with the captain or at the senior officers table, personalized wakeup call with preferred beverage, preferred specialty restaurant dining, canape service, a welcome bottle of Prosecco, binoculars for use onboard and ashore, and in-cabin Illy espresso machines.

The ship also has two 400-square-foot Classic Suites (located on Deck 5 forward), and three Deluxe Suites, located midship on decks 4, 5 and 6.

The ship's 58 French balconies, great for fresh air but not for lounging on, are 280-square-foot cabins.

Cabin Bathrooms on Star Breeze

Bathrooms are a bright spot in all the cabins, as they were mostly redesigned recently and feel modern, fresh and spacious. Most feature walk-in showers, though a handful of suites offer the tub/shower combo. Bathrooms are cheerfully designed with large shower cubicles, featuring

bright subway tile and glass doors. Bathrooms feature dual sinks and toilets. They also offer plenty of nooks and shelfs for storing your toiletries.

Star Breeze offers L'Occitane shampoo, conditioner and shower gel (in large bottles affixed to the shower wall) and small bottles of lotion by the same brand. Slippers and bathrobes are provided no matter which cabin category you're in.

Cabins to Avoid on Star Breeze

Even with an upgraded propulsion system from the stretching, Star Breeze is more than 30 years old (launched in 1989). As such, stabilizers aren't what you might get on newer ships, so if you're prone to seasickness, stick with cabins midship and low, which are steadier.

If you're someone who has difficulty with climbing into and out of tall, narrow and short bathtubs, don't sail the older suites. If you're booking a balcony, book one of the new rooms. (These rooms are found roughly between the midship elevators and back. To make sure you're booking a new room, check with a travel agent or with Windstar directly.) Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

On a Budget: The ship's Ocean View staterooms are perfectly comfortable and spacious, with big windows that give you all the views. As balcony cabins only have French balconies, you won't have FOMO if you book an Ocean View instead.

Splash Out for a Splurge: The ship's Deluxe Suites are a great pick, offering real balconies, separate living and sleeping areas and prime location midship. (Book on deck 5 or 6 if a balcony is a must; the suite on Deck 4 lacks this amenity)

Traveling with Family: In truth, any of the connecting cabins work for families, and there are many of them on Star Breeze. Still, the most spacious option is the Grand Owners Suite, which sleeps six.