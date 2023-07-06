Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Star Breeze

The Lounge serves as the ship's "theater", though there are no production shows. Instead, The Lounge hosts enrichment and port talks. It also serves as the meeting place for ship-sponsored shore excursions.

Adjacent to The Lounge is the Screening Room, where guests can watch TV or movies in big, comfy chairs.

Daily Things to Do on Star Breeze

A cruise on Star Breeze is all about being ashore, so you'll find scant daytime activities offered. Occasionally, you'll see options like wine or whiskey tastings, yoga and trivia. If your itinerary offers a sea day, the schedule will be a bit more robust.

Guests tend to be self-starters, content playing a game or putting together a puzzle in the Yacht Club, which offers a generous library, lots of seating and snacks all day.

Several times during your cruise, the back marina will open, and the ship will roll out all the toys, including a trampoline, kayaks, standup paddleboards, floating mats and noodles.

Nightlife on Star Breeze

Because the ship tends to sail port-intensive itineraries, things shut down relatively early. Passengers can take in music at Compass Rose. Or they could catch an impromptu performance from the ship's cruise director.

The ship doesn’t have a casino; it was removed during the stretching.

Star Breeze Bars and Lounges

Star Breeze offers a reasonably priced all-inclusive drink package, which often is offered as a booking incentive. If you choose not to get a drink package, your cruise fare will include soft drinks, including soda, juices, coffee (lattes, espressos and cappuccinos, even!) and teas, but you'll pay a la carte for your alcoholic choices.

The ship offers a daily drink of the day, along with tasting sessions for wine, whiskey and the like. You'll also be able to attend events that include alcohol, like the captain's welcome or motu parties in French Polynesia, where rum punch flows.

**Our Picks **

For Sunset Seekers: It's tough to beat the Star Bar, located outdoors but under shade on Deck 8. The crew and vibe are lively, and when the weather is pleasant, it's lures you away from thoughts of dressing for dinner or doing anything other than sipping a libation and singing along to the duo or band playing.

For the Entertainment Fan: Hit up Compass Rose, a lovely space featuring a giant wooden inlaid compass rose on the floor. Most of the ship's casual entertainment and fun activities take place here. Stay for the late(ish)-night dancing.