The Lounge serves as the ship's "theater", though there are no production shows. Instead, The Lounge hosts enrichment and port talks. It also serves as the meeting place for ship-sponsored shore excursions.
Adjacent to The Lounge is the Screening Room, where guests can watch TV or movies in big, comfy chairs.
A cruise on Star Breeze is all about being ashore, so you'll find scant daytime activities offered. Occasionally, you'll see options like wine or whiskey tastings, yoga and trivia. If your itinerary offers a sea day, the schedule will be a bit more robust.
Guests tend to be self-starters, content playing a game or putting together a puzzle in the Yacht Club, which offers a generous library, lots of seating and snacks all day.
Several times during your cruise, the back marina will open, and the ship will roll out all the toys, including a trampoline, kayaks, standup paddleboards, floating mats and noodles.
Because the ship tends to sail port-intensive itineraries, things shut down relatively early. Passengers can take in music at Compass Rose. Or they could catch an impromptu performance from the ship's cruise director.
The ship doesn’t have a casino; it was removed during the stretching.
Star Breeze offers a reasonably priced all-inclusive drink package, which often is offered as a booking incentive. If you choose not to get a drink package, your cruise fare will include soft drinks, including soda, juices, coffee (lattes, espressos and cappuccinos, even!) and teas, but you'll pay a la carte for your alcoholic choices.
The ship offers a daily drink of the day, along with tasting sessions for wine, whiskey and the like. You'll also be able to attend events that include alcohol, like the captain's welcome or motu parties in French Polynesia, where rum punch flows.
**Our Picks **
For Sunset Seekers: It's tough to beat the Star Bar, located outdoors but under shade on Deck 8. The crew and vibe are lively, and when the weather is pleasant, it's lures you away from thoughts of dressing for dinner or doing anything other than sipping a libation and singing along to the duo or band playing.
For the Entertainment Fan: Hit up Compass Rose, a lovely space featuring a giant wooden inlaid compass rose on the floor. Most of the ship's casual entertainment and fun activities take place here. Stay for the late(ish)-night dancing.
Star Breeze offers one pool, located at midship on Deck 7. It's a small pool but easily big enough for the ship. A hot tub sits nearby. Adjacent to the pool is a water feature that's pretty to look at but not designed for dipping. A second hot tub is located at in the bow on Deck 5. (Two Classic Suites, one on the port side, the other starboard, are located at the entrance to the hot tub area, and we're told guests there sometimes think this is their personal hot tub. It's not. This one is public, and popular once guests actually find it.)
The pool and hot tubs are uncovered, so if you use them be prepared to spend some time in the blazing sun. We love that this ship offers real teak decking throughout, rather than the synthetic options you'll find on other ships. This keeps your feet cool even when it's hot, and it also is just lovely to look at.
Deck 8 is home to the ship's sun decks, offering loungers, tables with chairs and clam shells. Forward, you'll find canvas sails that provide shade, near the Star Grill. At select times during the day, a band plays here.
The reception and destination desks are located around the sweeping spiral staircase, on Deck. 5. A deck above is the ships shops, selling everything from toiletries to high-end jewelry.
Internet packages are available to purchase, but be warned: Internet is slow and spotty, and you're only allowed to have one device online at a time, which kills your chances at using a VPN. It's fast enough for some internet browsing, email and a little social media, but you won't be able to stream or video chat.
Windstar doesn't offer an app, but you can access the daily schedule on your mobile device, no internet package necessary. Otherwise, you can see it on the TV screen in your room. We found this a bit cumbersome and opted to ask for a printout from guest services each day.
The ship's stretching allowed for an expanded spa, and it's one of the highlights onboard. World Spa, located on Deck 7, offers a range of massages, facials, hair and nail treatments, and acupuncture and cupping. Pricing is about what you'd pay at an upscale spa on land.
The space gained a bigger footprint with the stretching, so there's a small but luxurious thermal spa that includes a relaxation room, ceramic lounge chairs, experience shower, sauna and a steam room.
Men's and women's changing rooms include lockers and showers.
Tip: Book a couples massage under the stars, a romantic option that ends with Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Star Breeze offers a well-appointed fitness center, found midship on Deck 7. The gym features multiple weight machines, dumbbells and cardio equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines.
Across the way, you'll find a fitness room, where daily group exercise sessions take place. Offerings, which are free and take place each day, include Pilates, yoga and functional stretching.
Only kids 7 and older are allowed to sail Star Breeze. The ship offers no kids clubs or organized activities. Older children who are comfortable in an adult environment are best suited for Star Breeze.
