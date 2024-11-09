We’ve been on 5 cruises, and this is thé worst ship by a long shot. Service was excellent, food was quite good - but the ship itself is inadequate. It was our first Windstar cruise, so we’d hesitate to return to this cruise line, and would definitely not return to this particular ship.
Our very warm Caribbean Christmas cruise had no a/c in many public areas and cabins for 2 days. It was ...
We did a family & friends Christmas cruise to the Caribbean - our first on a small ship. The food and service were excellent. Unfortunately little maintenance has been done on the ship. Issues include 1) No working elevators the entire cruise with no apparent contingency plan for disabled and wheel chair bound customers. We witnessed many elderly struggling to master the stairs. 2) Embarkation was ...
This is our third experience with Windstar but it certainly will not be our last. An absolutely amazing trip.
Tahiti, Bora Bora and the rest of the French Polynesian islands have always been a bucket list trip for my wife and I. In early December our travel agent let us know that Windstar was offering a last minute deal for their 7 night trip on the Star Breeze. After checking the prices of ...
As always, Windstar has absolutely incredible service. The crew goes out of their way to be helpful and friendly. Even crew members I didn't think I knew, knew my name!
I was worried about a 16 night winter cruise in the Mediterranean but it was fine. The weather was chilly but dry in all but one port. Winds kept us out of Genoa and it was a little bumpy on the last night.
Anna's ...
Just back from another great Windstar cruise (our 14th). This time we took a back-to-back Star Collector 14-day cruise from Barbados on the Wind Spirit. We were on the Wind Spirit last May (also reviewed) with some friends so I will just highlight some of the changes we noticed since then. This time we sailed as a couple. All-in-all, a nice relaxing cruise.
Lo and behold, we chose this ...
San Juan To San Juan fabulous 14 day vacation. Crew and food were exceptional. Loved our cabin and the ship. Enjoyed the beautiful ports. There was a mechanical issue with one of the lifeboats. Enjoyed an extra day in Old San Juan. Each passenger was generously compensated for the delay. We missed st Maartin and down town crowded Charlotte Amale but the Captain made up for it stopping at a ...
We are not experienced cruisers. We had done 1 Royal Caribbean Cruise with our family and this was our first cruise as a couple.
From booking to disembarking we had a wonderful experience.
We booked booked the room with the picture window and were glad we didn't take the balcony room. The balcony are Juliet balconies and we were told this in advance when booking. We did not think the ...
Cruise with Windstar, the ship “Star Pride” from Nov 16 to Nov 23
By itinerary, the first port of call was St. Thomas, leaving home port San Juan at midnight 16th/17th Nov.
In the morning, Nov 17th, we noticed that we did not move from the dock. The official explanation arrived few hours later. The mechanism which lowers the tender to the water was broken. The maritime regulations do not ...
I have cruised on windstar many times. I have 10 weeks on them. I was very disappointed with this cruise.
This is my third crossing on windstar, and did a previous one last year. This one had lots of slips in quality. It was small things, but with a 'luxury line' misses are problem and taking things away are a problem. The quality of the food (fish, meat, fruit, etc) is of lower quality. ...
Many times on Windstar, second time taking this particular cruise. Windstar provides a relaxing environment, with lots of quite time. Nice pool and sun decks, with a small pool and one hot tub. Ship was well maintained and clean. No casino, shows, rock climbing, water slides. etc. No children. Several dining venues all of which are terrific. No charges for alternative dining, every guest gets one ...