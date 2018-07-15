We (2 couples) took the Sept-5-17 Volga Dream Cruise with 4 nights at Moscow and 4 nights at St Petersburg, with cruise from Moscow to St Petersburg for 6 nights.
We wanted to stay at Moscow and St Petersburg for the city visits and Volga Dream Cruise program provides this. For most cruise lines, you need to stay in the ship and have to be transported to the cities daily for the tours. The ...
We chose Volga Dream over other cruises as the nights in both Moscow and Saint Petersburg were spent in 5* hotels in the city centres. We opted for the Platinum package for the smaller tour group and extra visits such as Faberge Museum and Gold Room in Hermitage. The sight seeing tours in both Moscow and St Petersburg were excellent. Both our guides were excellent and being in a small group we ...
i chose to book with a Russian company as I felt we would have a more authentic Russian experience. It was excellent!
Each day we stopped and had a tour of a different town/city.
We had sufficient free time which was much appreciated.
The tour guides were absolutely fabulous. Their knowledge was encyclopedic. Many, if not all, were university professors during the school year - it ...
Our expectations were constantly exceeded by a company that really takes their client's best interests to heart! Our itineraries every day were designed to minimise the crowds and maximise the impact. For example we were almost the first group into the Armoury in the Kremlin and were definitely the first group into the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg on the days we visited them. And friends who've ...
We had dreamed of visiting Russia and decided to go with another pair of friends . We found The Volga Dream Program: 3 days in St. Petersburg, 6 days on board and 3 days in Moscow.
Everything was perfect: the five-stars hotels, Grand Hotel Europe in St.Petersburg and The Ararat in Moscow, both are excellent and located in the best place of the each city.
The boat was very good, the ...
We surveyed a number of possibilities before settling on the Volga Dream for our trip from Moscow to St Petersburg on the Volga River. We wanted a small ship--the Volga Dream accommodates 100 passengers although we had fewer on our voyage. We were intrigued by the fact that the ship is owned by a Russian family and has a Russian crew. We also noted that many Volga cruises sleep on the ship ...
Volga Dream has a huge advantage over other Russian river cruises because the passengers stay in luxury hotels in the heart of St. Petersburg and Moscow. The days spent in these two major cities can begin early because there is no wasted time being driven in from the dock. Also, it is easy to walk to restaurants and other places after a day of touring; many special memories were made in the ...
Pre & post embarkation tours of Moscow & St. Petersburg busy & somewhat tiring but good. In our case due to length of flights, visits to both cities a bit short with so much to see & do and so many fellow tourists doing the same.
Mini tour buses had small windows & did not allow for easy viewing of the city sites.
All guides in cities & on shore excursions very knowledgeable with excellent ...
This cruise stood out from the rest because we could stay in hotels while touring Moscow and St Petersburg rather than needing to return to the ship each day. This was such a plus in terms of not wasting time in traffic, being a few minutes away from attractions when exploring in free time and enjoying comfort and space in really lovely hotels. The city tours hit all the main spots with great ...
We chose this cruise because there are three nights in a Moscow hotel at the beginning and three nights in a hotel in St Petersburg at the end. This saved a lot of travel time in busy traffic from city to port. A really good advantage over other cruises. We looked at. The hotels were excellent. The St Regis in Moscow my favourite offering little extras like free coffee and tea to the room, as well ...