The 316-foot Volga Dream has 56 cabins, all river facing and some with balconies, in eight different categories spread over four decks, including the upper sun deck. They include standard and deluxe single cabins -- a rarity on many river vessels -- and an owner's suite situated at the front of the vessel that measures 260 square feet and has a wraparound terrace.

All cabins have air conditioning and heating, en-suite bathroom with shower, flat-screen TV with radio and music channels, mini-bar, hair dryer, bathrobes and slippers, with a fruit basket on arrival. Other onboard facilities include a fitness center and sauna, hairdresser, library, souvenir shop and laundry. Internet is available, for a fee, and there is an onboard doctor. The vessel does not have elevators.

The dining room serves Russian and international cuisine and seats all passengers at a single, open seating at tables for four to 10. Breakfast and lunch are buffet-style service and dinner is waiter-served. Red and white house wine and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner, and there is a complimentary 24-hour tea and coffee station.

Cruises are geared toward providing passengers with an in-depth experience, and include cooking classes, Russian language lessons, vodka tasting, classical music concerts and expert lectures by Russian professors on geography, history and politics.

Pre- and post-cruise programs are provided in Moscow and St. Petersburg with accommodation in central 5* hotels. In addition to accommodation and meals, fares include guided excursions and airport transfers.