Volga Dream is the only vessel operated by the family-owned company of the same name, which was founded in 2004 to provide boutique-style Russian river cruising. The company relaunched the ship in 2007 following an extensive two-year refurbishment. Volga Dream carries up to 100 guests, fewer than most other river ships and this makes for an intimate, family atmosphere aboard. Volga Dream cruises along Russia's Volga River between St. Petersburg and Moscow, and Moscow and Volgograd.
The 316-foot Volga Dream has 56 cabins, all river facing and some with balconies, in eight different categories spread over four decks, including the upper sun deck. They include standard and deluxe single cabins -- a rarity on many river vessels -- and an owner's suite situated at the front of the vessel that measures 260 square feet and has a wraparound terrace.
All cabins have air conditioning and heating, en-suite bathroom with shower, flat-screen TV with radio and music channels, mini-bar, hair dryer, bathrobes and slippers, with a fruit basket on arrival. Other onboard facilities include a fitness center and sauna, hairdresser, library, souvenir shop and laundry. Internet is available, for a fee, and there is an onboard doctor. The vessel does not have elevators.
The dining room serves Russian and international cuisine and seats all passengers at a single, open seating at tables for four to 10. Breakfast and lunch are buffet-style service and dinner is waiter-served. Red and white house wine and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner, and there is a complimentary 24-hour tea and coffee station.
Cruises are geared toward providing passengers with an in-depth experience, and include cooking classes, Russian language lessons, vodka tasting, classical music concerts and expert lectures by Russian professors on geography, history and politics.
Pre- and post-cruise programs are provided in Moscow and St. Petersburg with accommodation in central 5* hotels. In addition to accommodation and meals, fares include guided excursions and airport transfers.
