Zosima Shashkov Review

Zosima Shashkov, part of Vodohod’s fleet of river cruise ships, is a four-deck vessel that has been purpose-built for sailing along the waterways of Europe. This vessel, which bears the name of a minister of the Sea and River Fleet of the USSR, was built in 1986 and can hold up to 296 passengers. Zosima Shashkov was fully refurbished -- receiving an upgrade to its facilities -- in 2012. Onboard, there are two restaurants, one of which converts into a nightclub, as well as a piano bar, coffee bar, solarium and sauna.

All of the accommodations onboard Zosima Shashkov are outside cabins which feature air conditioning and en suite bathrooms. Most of the cabins -- excluding those on the lower deck -- offer large windows.

Entertainment onboard Zosima Shashkov includes live performances by Russian folk musicians and classical musicians, as well as Russian cultural and historical activities, such as Russian singing, dancing and nesting doll painting lessons. For a true taste of Russia, passengers can take part in a vodka tasting and Russian tea ceremony.

A typical itinerary onboard Zosima Shashkov would involve cruising the waterways between St. Petersburg and Moscow. Passengers who venture ashore can take walking tours that highlight the history and culture of Russia’s famed cities, focusing on sights like architectural landmarks, cathedrals and museums.

Zosima Shashkov’s two restaurants serve European cuisine, along with traditional Russian fare. Breakfast is a buffet spread, while lunch is usually a hearty meal that features at least one Russian soup -- an essential staple on most lunch menus in Russia. Dinner can be something of an event onboard Zosima Shashkov. There are themed nights that highlight the food of various Russian local regions and the ship’s chefs pull out all the stops for the Captain’s dinner, which often showcases Russian culinary specialties.

Vodohod Zosima Shashkov Cruiser Reviews

"Full of Life”

I sailed on the Zosima Shashkov with Gate 1 from May 18-28, 2019 on a 10-night river cruise from St. Petersburg to Moscow. The word, Zosima, means “full of life” and this cruise was just that.Read More
Wundtie

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Greatly exceeded all expectations! Excellent value for money. Impeccable service

The suites are small, yet comfortable with large windows, cupboards and a small bathroom with sink, toilet and shower.There are several dining rooms, lounge areas, bars, meeting rooms, large wide decks and even a shop.Read More
LVgm3110

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

MS Zosima Shaskova needs to be renovated and updated.

We would caution those who are considering a trip on this boat to recognize that it is old, it is out of date, the cabins are small, there is no WIFI except in the bar and in warmer temperature, the cool air does not circulate properly.What most of us disliked was in our first day in Moscow where lunch was in the city, the tour operator took us to the Hard Rock Cafe - Moscow.Read More
millerthomas1

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Russian Volga River Cruise on Zosima Shashkov

They give you a mini fridge in your room, so on your first jaunt off the boat pick up some bottles of water, juice, pop and liquor to fill the fridge if you like, you are allowed to bring your own drinks to the dinning table.No elevator and you are going up and down stairs a lot and a LOT of walking off the ship.Read More
4dogs27

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

