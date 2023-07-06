All of the accommodations onboard Russ are outside cabins, which feature air conditioning and en suite bathrooms.

Russ’s onboard entertainment centers on Russian-themed performances and activities. Passengers can expect to experience live performances of Russian folk music and classical music, as well as Russian tea ceremonies, nesting doll painting classes and a vodka tasting session.

A typical itinerary onboard Russ would involve cruising along Russian waterways, such as the Volga River and Moscow canals. Passengers who venture ashore can take walking tours that highlight the history and culture of Russia, focusing on sights like architectural landmarks, cathedrals and museums.

Dining onboard Russ highlights predominantly European cooking, mixed with elements of Russian cuisine. A breakfast buffet starts the day off and lunch is typically a hearty meal that usually includes a traditional Russian soup, such as the robust cabbage soup called “schi.” At dinnertime onboard Russ, passengers are often treated to themed events, showcasing the culinary offerings and culture of Russia.