Nikolay Chernishevsky Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
See all photos

Nikolay Chernishevsky -- part of Vodohod’s river cruise boat fleet -- is a four-deck vessel that has been specifically designed to sail along European waterways. Named after a famous Russian democrat and philosopher, Nikolay Chernishevsky was built in Germany in 1981 and underwent a full refurbishment in 2012 to upgrade and modernize its onboard facilities.

Nikolay Chernishevsky features all outside cabins with en suite bathrooms and air conditioning. The ship can hold up to 254 passengers and has two restaurants -- one of which is also a bar – as well as a solarium, sauna, coffee bar and piano bar.

Onboard entertainment includes live performances of Russian folk music and classical music, as well as activities designed to introduce passengers to Russian culture and history, like lessons in Russian singing, dancing and nesting doll painting. For a characteristic taste of Russia, passengers can also experience a Russian tea ceremony and vodka tasting.

Nikolay Chernishevsky cruises along Russian waterways, such as the Volga River and Moscow canals. Shore excursions usually involve walking tours to see sights like architectural landmarks, cathedrals and museums.

The two restaurants onboard Nikolay Chernishevsky offer European cuisine, combined with elements of Russian fare. Breakfast is a buffet meal, while lunch is a hearty affair that usually offers a traditional Russian soup, considered an essential staple on most local lunch menus. Dinners are often something of an event -- showcasing the food and colorful garb of various Russian regions.

About

Passengers: 254
Launched: 1981

Vodohod Nikolay Chernishevsky Cruiser Reviews

Lovely relaxing and good value

It worked well for us, both for trip from hotel to ship and to Catherine Palace.Nothing was too much trouble, even to booking some private tickets to help us off the ship.Read More
Rileyka1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Wish i had planned to spend more time in St Petersburg before the cruise.

the crew are russian with limited english , german french etc so they know place the ordered meal in number place on the table.dining room is only open at meal times, there is a hot water tap on one floor - but unlike more expensive Viking no biscuits or cafe machine.Read More
annabell.4006

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Vodohod Fleet
MS Rostropovich
4 reviews
Lev Tolstoy
3 reviews
