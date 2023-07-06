Vodohod, which was founded in 2004 and used the brand name Best Russian Cruises, purchased the Czech-built vessel and had it completely refurbished in Russia. It is branded as a one of the line's two "five star" ships, and although the decor in some areas is a little old fashioned, it is a very comfortable vessel with a very light and airy atrium -- a marked contrast to some of the rather dark and gloomy vessels that also ply the Russian waterways.

All cabins on the four-deck ship are outside and those on the upper three decks have sizable balconies -- a standout feature for a river vessel. Ships in Russia are not limited in size in the same way as those sailing on rivers with low bridges and narrow locks, such as the Rhine and Danube, and are therefore much more spacious. As a result, many of the 106 cabins -- which range in size from 125 square feet to 322 square feet -- are much larger than you would find on ships sailing on other European waterways. The ship never feels crowded.

Cruises on MS Rostropovich are sold through tour operators, including U.S.-based Gate I Travel, and offer excellent value-for-money, particularly for passengers seeking a really in-depth and cultural Russian experience. The onboard enrichment progam is outstanding, covering everything from a light-hearted Russian doll painting class and a vodka tasting tea party to poetry recitals and illuminating talks on all aspects of Russian history, politics, economics and day-to-day life.

The ship has two restaurants, two lounges and amenities including a small gym and game room. It also has an elevator serving all four passenger decks, including the Sun Deck -- another big plus for a rivership -- and offers free Wi-Fi.

The main onboard languages are English and French and announcements, menus and printed information is in English. There is a dedicated English-speaking host who accompanies passengers on shore excursions and is always available to help and answer any questions.

MS Rostropovich sails on the Moscow Canal, Volga and Russian waterways, most typically a seven-night itinerary between Moscow and Saint Petersburg or in reverse, from May to October.