There are all outside cabins, with en suite bathrooms and air conditioning, onboard Maxim Gorky. Most of the cabins -- excluding those on the lower deck -- have large windows.

Onboard entertainment on Maxim Gorky aims to give passengers an authentic experience of Russian culture, history and customs. Passengers can take part in various Russian-themed activities, like nesting doll painting classes, a vodka tasting and Russian tea ceremonies, as well as enjoy live musical performances -- ranging from Russian folk to classical music.

Maxim Gorky sails along Russian waterways, such as the Volga River and Moscow canals. Shore excursions typically take the form of walking tours to landmarks like local architectural wonders, museums and cathedrals.

Dining onboard Maxim Gorky features European cuisine combined with elements of Russian cooking. Breakfast takes the form of a buffet spread. Lunch is a hearty meal that consists of at least one Russian soup -- an essential component of many Russian lunch menus. Dinner can often be an event -- with many themed nights offering traditional Russian specialties from various regions.