The Savior of Spilled Blood Cathedral - Saint Petersburg
Kizhi Island. UNESCO World Heritage site
Tasting russian vodka with caviar and blinis (pancakes). Photo made by onbo
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
3 reviews
Marvelous Volga River Cruise 2016

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Lev Tolstoy

User Avatar
hpnguyen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Vodohod – MS Lev Tolstoy cruise – September 13 to September 24, 2016: We returned home last week and I have a need to write my comments without delay to let people know that we had a fantastic time in Russia despite the cold weather and that we greatly appreciate everything Vodohod staffs did to ensure that everything was organized to perfection. Since we took several ocean cruises before, we ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Vodohod - MS Lev Tolstoy from Sept 13 to Sept 24, 2016

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Lev Tolstoy

User Avatar
hpnguyen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We returned home last week and I have a need to write without delay to let you know that we had a fantastic time in Russia despite the cold weather and that we greatly appreciate everything you did to ensure that everything was organized to perfection. Since we took several ocean cruises before, we were therefore not easy clients, but you responded to all our queries and requests with speed, ...
Sail Date: September 2016

River Cruise.Discovering Russia

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Lev Tolstoy

User Avatar
Gail Snell
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We wish to place on record that we were delighted with our cruise on MS Tolstoy. All the staff were professional and accommodating. The Dining room was very good. Breakfasts were top class, with a good variety. The lunch and dinners were absolutely fantastic. Despite our dietary issues, the kitchen staff went out of their way to serve food of our choice as we are very fussy with our diet. ...
Sail Date: July 2016

