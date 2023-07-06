This ship features all outside cabins with en suite bathrooms and air conditioning. Most of the cabins -- excluding those on the lower deck -- have large windows.

Onboard entertainment on Georgy Chicherin aims to give passengers an authentic experience of Russian culture, history and customs. Passengers can take part in various Russian-themed activities, like nesting doll painting classes, a vodka tasting and Russian tea ceremonies, as well as enjoy live musical performances -- ranging from Russian folk to classical music.

Georgy Chicherin cruises between St. Petersburg and Moscow. Shore excursions are typically walking tours to visit landmarks of these historic cities, including their architectural wonders, museums and cathedrals.

Dining onboard Georgy Chicherin showcases European cuisine combined with elements of Russian cooking. Breakfast takes the form of a buffet spread. Lunch is a hearty meal that consists of at least one Russian soup -- an essential component of many Russian lunch menus. Dinner can often be an event -- with many themed nights offering traditional Russian specialties from various regions.