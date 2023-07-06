Viva Cruises' Viva Two Has Multiple Dining Options With Flexible Times

Viva Two really stands out for having three distinct restaurants, all of them free. Another great feature are the flexible dining times which means everyone doesn't have to eat at once or rush to freshen up after a late excursion. Last dinner orders can be taken up to 9 p.m.

Riverside, seating 130 passengers is the main restaurant open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The room can also be accessed from both ends which means there are no lines at busy times. Breakfast and lunch combine a buffet and served dishes and dinner is a waiter-served five-course meal. Food is imaginative and very good and includes a daily featured regional dish. Dietary requirements are well catered for and there is a vegan menu.

Moments is an intimate 60-seater restaurant on the lower deck, with plenty of tables for two. After breakfast it serves Mediterranean-style cuisine for lunch and dinner. The slow-paced five-course evening meal is paired with wine and lasts a couple of hours. At the back of the ship, with fantastic views, is the 30-seat Viva's Bistro serving fish and seafood dishes for lunch and dinner. Menus in Moments and the bistro stay the same for the entire cruise.

Canapes are served in the lounge before dinner, there are late night snacks and a high tea is served once a week.