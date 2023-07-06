Spread over three decks, cabins are well appointed and decorated in sophisticated muted tones featuring Viva Cruises' trademark blue and a predominantly gray and beige color scheme. Rooms can be configured as doubles or singles and on the second and upper decks all have French balconies, while lower deck cabins have wide windows that don't open. They all have showers with glass doors and Rituals branded shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotion.
We particularly liked the super easy shower controls -- one button for the rainfall and another for the wall-mounted head. Nice touches include bottles that can be filled from the still and sparkling water dispensers in public areas, a mini-bar replenished with your favorite drinks, USB ports by the bed and a wireless charger for compatible phones on the alarm clock. There is one cabin on the lower deck, closest to the elevator, with an extra-wide door which is wheelchair accessible, and the elevator goes to all decks apart from the sun deck.
The best rooms are the eight suites on the uppermost deck which have an extra roomy sitting area. With standard cabins if you want to avoid long walks along the corridors book the cabins nearest the front of the ship that are nearest the elevators.
Cabins to avoid are the lower deck and deck 2 cabins situated at the end of the corridors, towards the back of the ship, next to the access doors to crew areas.