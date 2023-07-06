Viva Two's Rooms Have Thoughtful Design Touches

We particularly liked the super easy shower controls -- one button for the rainfall and another for the wall-mounted head. Nice touches include bottles that can be filled from the still and sparkling water dispensers in public areas, a mini-bar replenished with your favorite drinks, USB ports by the bed and a wireless charger for compatible phones on the alarm clock. There is one cabin on the lower deck, closest to the elevator, with an extra-wide door which is wheelchair accessible, and the elevator goes to all decks apart from the sun deck.

The best rooms are the eight suites on the uppermost deck which have an extra roomy sitting area. With standard cabins if you want to avoid long walks along the corridors book the cabins nearest the front of the ship that are nearest the elevators.

Rooms to Avoid on Viva Two

Cabins to avoid are the lower deck and deck 2 cabins situated at the end of the corridors, towards the back of the ship, next to the access doors to crew areas.