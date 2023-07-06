Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions on Viva Cruises' Viva Two

For North American passengers there is an included shore tour in every port of call, plus the option to purchase other excursions. Tours are either local walking tours and/or bus tours to places of interest outside the docking spots -- such as a day tour to Salzburg, birthplace of Mozart and location for "The Sound of Music" movie, from Linz. The walking tours tend to be slow-paced. A couple of the ones we experienced included an extra twist, such as beer tasting in Bratislava and trying different products made from apricots in Krems. Guides were well-versed and engaging

There is plenty of time in port -- often a full day and sometimes an overnight -- for independent passengers to explore on their own. Active guests can head out on bikes which are free on a first-come first-serve basis. On our cruise the ship had several very central docking spots and it was easy to reach the main sights on foot.

Lectures and Enrichment on Viva Cruises' Viva Two

Unlike many river cruise lines Viva Cruises doesn't major on onboard enrichment and there is no daily port talk, something which will appeal to folks that might have already visited a destination, don't like to feel overly organized or be forced to listen to chapter and verse about the next day's port of call and excursions during pre-dinner cocktails. We found this policy quite refreshing.

Information is set out in the daily program left in the cabin at night and available in the reception and on TV screens. The knowledgeable cruise director has a desk in the lobby and is always available to answer questions about the destination, shore tours and to assist and make any arrangements for independent travelers wanting to explore by themselves. At larger ports there also maps and sheets outlining sightseeing highlights. There are one or two enrichment lectures and a commentary on passing places of interest.

Nightlife on Viva Cruises' Viva Two

Like most river cruises nightlife is pretty low-key and after a busy day in port some passengers opt for an early night. However, as Viva Cruises attracts an international crowd -- with nationalities that traditionally stay up late -- the bar and lounge is not as deserted after dinner as it is on some ships. The fact that all drinks are included in the fare undoubtedly adds to the convivial atmosphere.

Plus, Viva Two has a standalone bar at the back of the ship (rather than one incorporated into the lounge) which also creates a good vibe. A musical duo plays live music some evenings (on our cruise pan pipes, which was novel) and act as DJs.

Is Viva Cruises' Viva Two Family Friendly?

Although children are allowed on Viva Cruises' sailings, cruises are not suitable for youngsters and there are no facilities for children or cabins that sleep more than two people.