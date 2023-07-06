Viva Cruises is expanding with the addition of its third new new-build ship in as many years. The tour operator arm of the Swiss-based Scylla shipping group, which was formed in 2018, is launching the 190-passenger Viva Enjoy in 2024.

Offering international English-speaking cruises, it will be the eighth ship in the fleet and follows the debut of new-builds Viva One in 2022 and identical sister ship Viva Two in 2023. In keeping with the line's motto, "Enjoy the Moment", Viva Cruises decided to break the pattern and name the third new vessel Viva Enjoy.

Viva Enjoy Deck Plans Feature Open Plan Design and Three Separate Restaurants

A standout feature on Viva Enjoy is that there are three distinct restaurants -- a rarity on riverboats --and all of them are included in the fare. Additionally, the ship offers flexible dining times which will be appreciated by passengers that prefer to eat later in the evening or don't want to have to rush for dinner after getting back from a late afternoon excursion.

The main restaurant is Riverside, seating 130 passengers and open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Moments is a cozy 60-seater restaurant on the lower deck, with plenty of tables for two which are also quite scarce on many riverboats. After breakfast, which is a scaled down version of the one available in Riverside, Moments offers Mediterranean-style cuisine for lunch and dinner. The slow-paced five-course evening meal is an upscale and special experience with each dish paired with wine. Occupying a prime spot overlooking the back of the ship is the casual Viva's Bistro serving fish and seafood dishes for lunch and dinner. Menus in Moments and the bistro stay the same for the entire cruise.

Viva Enjoy also has an open plan design that differs from the majority of other vessels of the same size. Instead of being part of the main lounge, the bar is located down a flight of stairs at the front of the ship which gives it a character of its own. The ceiling does not extend the whole length of the dining room, making part of it visible from the lounge and bar areas, and this design makes the ship feel very light and airy. The design also means Riverside has two entrances, which cuts down on lines and trying to find a table at busy times.

The 95 cabins are set across three decks and well-appointed for modern-day travelers, with features including USB ports and a wireless charger for phones. All of the standard cabins measure 161 square feet. Those on the lower deck have fixed windows that do not open and the rest have French balconies. There are eight 258-square-foot balconies on the uppermost passenger deck which also have French balconies. All cabins have a complimentary mini-bar and coffee machine and there are dispensers for still and sparkling water in public areas plus a 24-hour tea and coffee station.

The ship has a splash pool and putting green on the sun deck, a massage room, sauna, a small gym and a shop. An elevator serves every floor, apart from the sun deck which is accessed by stairs.

Viva Enjoy Offers All-inclusive Vacations

Viva Cruises' itineraries are all-inclusive which includes all meals, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, mini-bar replenished daily, Rituals toiletries and gratuities.

When is Viva Enjoy's Launch Date?

The ship will debut on September 22, 2023 and sail on an 11-night maiden voyage from Frankfurt to Vienna.

Viva Enjoy Will Mainly Sail on the Danube River

Viva Enjoy will sail on a variety of cruises on the Danube, including four-night round-trip Vienna taster cruises, a seven-night Charming Danube itinerary -- also from Vienna and back -- which takes in the Hungarian and Slovakian capitals of Budapest and Bratislava and pretty ports of call such as Durnstein and Melk. There are also five-night Christmas market sailings.

Viva Enjoy Stats

The ship measures 442 feet and carries 190 passengers at full occupancy with 52 crew.