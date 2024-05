Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on VIva Two

The entire cruise was excellent. The ship is beautiful, clean and well designed. I cannot say enough about the crew who never said "no" to any request. The ship has 3 restaurants, which is unusual for a river cruise ship, and the menus were varied and the food was delicious. We were the only Americans on the ship but did not feel out of place. Crew and other passengers were friendly and most ...